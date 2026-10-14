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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 14:48
78,92 Euro
+0,92 % +0,72
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,9680,1416:10
80,1280,2016:01
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
142 Leser
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CVS Health: CVS Pharmacy Celebrates Opening of First Pharmacy-Focused Location in Boston Area

Pharmacy-focused sites are opening in select communities to help increase access to pharmacy care

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) today unveiled its first pharmacy-focused CVS Pharmacy in the Boston area. The new pharmacy, located at 32 Warren Street in Roxbury, will help bridge gaps in pharmacy care, and make it easier for community members to access medications, immunizations and other health care services provided by pharmacists.

Nearly 20 pharmacy-focused pharmacy locations will open in select communities across the country in 2026, increasing access to vital pharmacy care. Each site will feature a full-service pharmacy with a customized selection of over-the-counter products available for purchase. Patients who would like to purchase items that are not offered at the pharmacy-focused locations can order additional items with free delivery to their home.

With footprints averaging around 3,000 square feet, the pharmacy-focused locations will help ensure patients have access to prescription medications and the trusted advice and counsel of their neighborhood CVS pharmacist.

"We are reimagining how pharmacy care is delivered by creating locations designed around the needs of the communities we serve," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "This new Roxbury pharmacy expands access to medications, immunizations and trusted pharmacist expertise, while reinforcing our commitment to helping people achieve better health in their own neighborhoods."

The new Roxbury pharmacy also offers a safe medication disposal bin for patients wanting to safely dispose of unneeded, unwanted, or expired medications, and is also a safe needle collection site, giving community members a convenient place to safely dispose of used sharps.

Multiple pharmacy formats to meet community health needs

The new pharmacy-focused locations are just one component of the company's work to reinvent pharmacy. By adopting a customized approach focused on the diverse needs of the communities they serve, CVS Pharmacy has worked to strategically realign its retail footprint over the last few years. The new pharmacies will help the company better support its patients in those communities, ensuring its footprint is the right size and scale, and addressing shifts in the pharmacy industry.

These smaller neighborhood pharmacies join several other formats already in place across the country. They include CVS Pharmacy's traditional full-service front store and pharmacy locations, store-in-store pharmacies, such as those inside Target and Schnucks grocery stores, CVS Pharmacy stores that feature a MinuteClinic retail medical clinic, and side-by-side CVS Pharmacy and Oak Street Health care centers.

The company has opened pharmacy-focused locations in Birmingham, AL, Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, and Washington, D.C. The company also plans to open more than 40 new CVS Pharmacy locations this year, including traditional stores and pharmacies in Target.

Importance of one-on-one interactions with pharmacists

The 2025 CVS Health Rx Report highlighted that 80% of patients prefer face-to-face pharmacy care, and nearly half (48%) would switch pharmacies if limited to digital-only options. The overwhelming majority of pharmacy professionals (97%) also say in-person interactions remain vital.

"Being able to speak with a pharmacist one-on-one, having questions answered and getting advice and counsel when needed is crucial to helping patients maintain and achieve their best health," said Marco Mares, Pharmacy Manager, CVS Pharmacy. "Our new Roxbury pharmacy is excited to welcome residents, build new relationships and serve the community's pharmacy care needs."

Whether a patient prefers the convenience of prescription delivery or prefers to visit their local pharmacy in-person, CVS Pharmacy is ensuring patients have multiple care options to choose from, depending on their individual needs.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contacts

Amy Thibault
401-318-2865
Amy.Thibault@CVSHealth.com

Roslyn Guarino
781-974-3962
Roslyn.Guarino@CVSHealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-pharmacyr-celebrates-opening-of-first-pharmacy-focused-location-i-1236751

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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