Medical Care Technologies Inc. Converts AI Development Into First Paid Software Contract

First Payment Already Initiated Under $250,000 Agreement With Additional Performance Incentives as we Convert to New Era of Long-Awaited AI Software Revenue

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it has entered a software agreement with an initial value of $250,000 including additional on-going incentives with a client group that includes ambassadors that are current and former NFL athletes. The first payment under the agreement has already been initiated. This ongoing software project led MDCE to their new and thriving sales agreement with Topps/Fanatics which has also surpassed the six figure mark in the first month of this new era for MDCE.

It is the first time MDCE has directly monetized custom AI software technology to an external enterprise client. This is the Company's first paid external software engagement outside of its AI mobile app Snapshot Recipes. A major milestone for the company and its investors who endured as we raised capital in preparation for a revenue rebound through monetization of our AI software development.

The agreement covers deployment of MDCE software under a multi-year term with on-going incentives. Specific application details are not being disclosed at this time while the client visits trademark filings. The commercial point is the monetization itself: capital previously raised for platform development is now generating the Company's first external software revenue.

"This is the step we have been working toward," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We raised capital to build technology. We now have our first paid software agreement, the first payment has been initiated, and we are beginning to convert development into revenue. It is the start of what we expect to be a broader shift toward software monetization."

The Company continues to advance its other platforms. MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta remains in active human-image testing, with an upcoming wave of encouraging internal evaluation results expected to be posted on the corporate website in the near term. Work also continues on the wound-monitoring application, StrainScan Pro, Snapshot Recipes, and subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Those activities remain separate from this agreement.

This announcement describes a multi-year software agreement valued at up to $250,000 and the initiation of the first payment. It does not constitute a guarantee that the full contract value will be realized, nor does it project future software revenue beyond the agreement as stated.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the multi-year agreement, potential software revenue, and the Company's commercial direction. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-converts-ai-development-int-1236748