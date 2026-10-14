From ESS News Copenhagen-based Modi Energy has opened registrations in Denmark for a new energy-as-a-service offer. The company installs and owns solar and battery systems on customers' homes and guarantees bills 20% below the market price of the electricity they use, defined as the spot price without markup plus tariffs, taxes, and VAT. Modi Energy said the saving appears as a separate line on each monthly statement and lasts as long as the customer keeps both the hardware and Modi as electricity supplier. Electricity contracts carry a six-month binding period and the hardware agreement 12 months, ...

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