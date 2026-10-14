A research team from Sweden and Italy has investigated the performance of semitransparent, magenta-colored cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film PV panels designed to transmit wavelengths favorable for broccoli growth in an agrivoltaic system. "Most existing agrivoltaic systems use conventional crystalline-silicon solar panels, which are opaque and therefore primarily manage how much sunlight reaches the crops. Our approach also considers the quality, or spectrum, of that light," corresponding author Silvia Ma Lu told pv magazine. "The magenta-colored panels were specifically customized to transmit ...

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