Appointment accelerates the global growth of Allison's corporate affairs offering

Allison Worldwide, has today announced that Victoria Brophy has joined the agency as Executive Vice President (EVP), Head of Corporate and Technology in Europe. Reporting to Jeremy Lucas, Europe CEO of Allison Worldwide, Brophy will lead the agency's European Corporate Affairs offering, advising clients on issues management, reputation campaigning, crisis and executive positioning. She will also oversee the region's technology clients.

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(Image courtesy of: Allison Worldwide)

Brophy brings over two decades of international corporate affairs experience spanning agency, in-house and political environments across EMEA, MENA and APAC. She joins from Golin Ketchum London, where as EVP she built and led the London Corporate Affairs practice into one of the network's most commercially significant reputation functions, advising boards and C-suite leaders across some of the world's most complex and high-profile mandates. Prior to eight years at Golin, Victoria spent five years at Ketchum, following roles at Edelman, Good Relations and In-House Communications.

Brophy's appointment is a part of Allison Worldwide's European growth strategy, which is designed to deepen the range of consultancy services and expertise offered across the region to help clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Her responsibilities will focus on diversifying and modernising Allison's approach to integrated reputation campaigning, dovetailing with growing capabilities across its Media and Influence, AI and Predictive Analytics offerings as well as Sidekick, Allison's creative studio for integrated content and brand experience.

"As we look to continue growing our European offering, having one of the most respected corporate leaders in our industry like Victoria demonstrates the momentum we're seeing across Europe. Victoria's ability to navigate through complex issues, paired with her track record of scaling AI-led results for clients, are just a fraction of the skills I'm excited about embedding across our business and for clients," said Jeremy Lucas, Europe CEO of Allison Worldwide.

Commenting on her appointment, Victoria Brophy said:

"I'm delighted to have joined Allison Worldwide, not just because of the impressive roster of senior leaders such as Jeremy, Jamie, Wendy and Ray represented globally, but because Allison is uniquely positioned to redefine how we approach corporate reputation. The opportunity to lead the European Corporate offering and help clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape from geopolitical shifts to technological disruption is exactly the challenge I've been looking for. Jeremy and the team have built something genuinely differentiated and I'm excited to bring my experience in integrated reputation strategy to scale that vision across Europe. The convergence of AI, predictive analytics, and earned-first communications is reshaping how we advise boards and C-suite leaders and I can't wait to help our clients see around corners by driving that evolution here."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is an earned-first, data-led, and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune 500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Oscar Matthews

oscar.matthews@allisonworldwide.com