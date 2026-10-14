We believe the analyst recognition validates Camunda's governed orchestration approach as enterprises build, deploy, and scale AI agents at scale

Camunda, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic AI Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (US54140926, October 2026). We believe the recognition reinforces Camunda's ability to build, deploy, govern, and orchestrate AI agents for enterprises autonomous, AI-powered components that reason, decide, and execute multi-step tasks without continuous human oversight.

The vendor assessment is IDC MarketScape's independent evaluation across two critical dimensions: Strategy, assessing whether Camunda's roadmap and go-to-market align with buyer needs over the next 3-5 years, and capabilities, measuring current delivery. In our opinion the evaluation validates the convergence of process orchestration, agentic AI, and human governance a critical capability as enterprise buyers seek more than experimental AI. We also believe they need governed, orchestrated automation that's enterprise-grade, regulated-ready, and auditable.

Key strengths noted by IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape identified several strengths in its assessment:

Governed "outside and inside" agent orchestration. Camunda's background in enabling business-critical automation solutions led it to an architectural approach to AI agent implementation that creates enforceable, auditable control points between every AI model request, response, and subsequent agent action, with strong logging and traceability.

Camunda's background in enabling business-critical automation solutions led it to an architectural approach to AI agent implementation that creates enforceable, auditable control points between every AI model request, response, and subsequent agent action, with strong logging and traceability. Full automation spectrum on a proven engine. For business automation use cases, Camunda's approach blends high-performance and high-scalability deterministic orchestration with dynamic agent reasoning using an engine built to manage millions of concurrent, long-running instances.

For business automation use cases, Camunda's approach blends high-performance and high-scalability deterministic orchestration with dynamic agent reasoning using an engine built to manage millions of concurrent, long-running instances. Open, composable and portable. The full Camunda stack can be deployed to any Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-certified Kubernetes distribution. Camunda's philosophy is centered on openness and composability, giving developers choices and flexibility. According to the IDC MarketScape, Camunda suits enterprises orchestrating complex, long-running, regulated end-to-end processes (especially in banking, insurance, telecom or logistics) that must govern agents across many systems and that want deterministic-plus-agentic automation managed by one platform with open, self-managed or sovereign deployment. Camunda fits less well for buyers wanting out-of-the-box industry-specific packaging."

"I believe IDC MarketScape's evaluation confirms the convergence of process orchestration, agentic AI, and human governance," said Bastian Koerber, Senior Vice President, Product, at Camunda. "Enterprise buyers need more than experimental AI they need governed, orchestrated automation that's enterprise-grade, regulated-ready, and auditable. To me, this recognition underscores that Camunda is delivering exactly that."

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic AI Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors across capabilities, customer satisfaction, and strategic direction. The assessment included an RFI, vendor briefing, and direct customer reference interviews.

Additional Information

Access the complimentary excerpt of IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic AI Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

Read the full announcement on Camunda's blog "Camunda Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Agentic AI Platforms 2026"

Learn more about Camunda's agentic orchestration capabilities

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About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 750 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014127451/en/

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