New prediction market and eComms capabilities help firms connect communications, trading and employee risk

MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology, today announced new capabilities that strengthen compliance oversight across employee communications and trading activity. The enhancements support communications across platforms like Telegram and Slack and applies MCO's existing personal trading and digital asset controls to prediction markets.

This comes as prediction markets move further into the mainstream, creating a new way for employees to trade on corporate, political, economic, and regulatory outcomes. Combined monthly trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket more than doubled from $26 billion in May 2026 to $53 billion in July 2026. For compliance teams, that growth introduces a new category of employee trading activity and communications outside traditional systems.

"Prediction markets aren't a fringe activity anymore," said John Kearney, Director of Product Management at MCO. "As mainstream participation increases, compliance teams need to account for a new form of employee trading alongside communications happening across more channels. With MyComplianceOffice, firms can now manage prediction market activity under the same controls they use for personal trading and digital assets."

MCO's expanded capabilities allow firms to:

Supervise and investigate employee communications across a broader range of collaboration platforms, including Telegram and Slack, with AI-assisted surveillance

Apply existing personal trading and digital asset compliance controls to prediction market activity

Connect communications, trading activity, conflicts, disclosures, MNPI exposure and investigations within a single review process

"New channels, asset classes and forms of employee activity are expanding the scope of what compliance teams need to oversee," said Daragh Tracey, VP of Product Management at MCO. "A connected view of employee activity gives them a more complete picture of risk without creating another silo. We're continuing to invest in our platform and expand the capabilities firms need to take on what comes next."

MCO's latest expansion follows more than $100 million in strategic funding from Accel-KKR Credit Partners. The company also recently tapped former RegEd CEO John Schobel as President as it continues to grow its global footprint.

To learn more about MCO's capabilities, visit mycomplianceoffice.com

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO delivers integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. The powerful MyComplianceOffice platform provides compliance professionals with a single system to demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, financial transactions, and third-party relationships.

1,500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems with a superior compliance ecosystem that delivers significantly reduced cost and risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014354345/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Garrett Ruschhaupt

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

garrett.ruschhaupt@anthonybarnum.com