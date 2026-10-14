Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has achieved IEC 62443-4-1 certification, further demonstrating its commitment to cybersecurity and secure development practices for industrial IoT applications.

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Quectel achieves IEC 62443-4-1 certification for secure product development lifecycle

IEC 62443-4-1 is an internationally recognized standard that defines requirements for the secure development lifecycle of products used in Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS). Quectel achieved IEC 62443-4-1 certification through working with SGS, an officially recognized EU certification body and global leader in testing and certification. Achieving this certification validates Quectel's robust Security Development Lifecycle (SDL), which integrates cybersecurity across every stage of the product lifecycle, from design and development to testing, deployment, maintenance, and ongoing support.

"Security is fundamental to enabling a smarter and more connected world," said Ivan Zhang, Director, Software, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Achieving IEC 62443-4-1 certification reflects our commitment to embedding cybersecurity best practices throughout our product development processes. This milestone strengthens customer trust and reinforces Quectel's position as a trusted partner for secure IoT deployments across industrial and critical infrastructure environments."

Quectel has long prioritized security and compliance, maintaining certifications including ISO 27001 for Information Security Management and ISO/SAE 21434 for automotive cybersecurity. The addition of IEC 62443-4-1 further strengthens the company's comprehensive security portfolio, helping customers accelerate the deployment of compliant and secure IoT solutions while mitigating cybersecurity risks.

The certification reflects Quectel's continued investment in advanced security processes, rigorous validation, and continuous improvement. These capabilities support customers in achieving faster and more cost-effective certification pathways, building on Quectel's extensive expertise in regulatory and carrier certification programs.

To further validate the security of its products, Quectel has worked with independent third-party security specialist Finite State to conduct rigorous security testing and verification. These assessments provide customers with additional confidence that Quectel's solutions meet the highest standards for cybersecurity resilience and transparency.

As cybersecurity requirements continue to evolve across industrial sectors, Quectel remains committed to delivering secure, reliable, and future-ready IoT solutions that enable digital transformation with confidence.

For more information about Quectel's security and certification capabilities, visit https://www.quectel.com/security-certification/

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 10,000 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com