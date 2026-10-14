One of the first in the customer experience industry to achieve the global AI governance standard, Airship enables enterprises to minimize risk, streamline procurement, protect brand, and accelerate EU AI Act readiness.

Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, today announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification, the global benchmark for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Certified following an independent audit by A-LIGN, Airship is among the first in the CX industry to earn this standard across its platform. This certification provides enterprise brands with an independently verified foundation to scale AI-driven customer journeys-eliminating procurement hurdles while supporting compliance, data privacy, and EU AI Act readiness.

Solving the Enterprise AI Paradox

Enterprise product and marketing leaders face mounting pressure to innovate with AI, yet fears of data leaks, hallucinations, and regulatory non-compliance continue to stall adoption. Airship's ISO 42001 certification addresses those concerns: an independent auditor confirmed that Airship governs its AI capabilities through a documented, tested, and continually improving management system.

According to Forrester, "The research indicate[s] pretty clearly that consumers have a strong expectation for responsible AI. Ninety percent of the [Forrester survey] sample in Europe says it is important that companies use AI responsibly. We asked consumers which signals of responsible AI they most want to see. ...90% again said data privacy and security is important to them. We need to make that a pillar of our responsible AI framework. ...Consumers still worry if you are using [their] data and now you're using [their] personal data for AI."1

"Enterprise brands shouldn't have to choose between AI innovation and risk management," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship. "Becoming one of the first in our industry to achieve this benchmark reflects Airship's foundational commitment to operating as a responsible AI pioneer and empowering our customers to do the same." Caine added, "Our governance is built directly into how we design, build, and operate our AI. Enterprise teams can now innovate at speed with total confidence that Airship's capabilities are monitored transparently and ethically."

Key Benefits for Enterprises

By combining ISO 42001 certification with analyst-recognized product safeguards, Airship gives enterprises the trust, speed, and governance needed to safely scale AI:

Regulatory Readiness: Delivers durable compliance foundation for Airship AI capabilities as global AI regulations take effect.

Delivers durable compliance foundation for Airship AI capabilities as global AI regulations take effect. Strict Data Privacy: Protects enterprise information by ensuring personal data and end user data are never used to train or fine-tune AI models without customer permission, keeping complete control in customer hands.

Protects enterprise information by ensuring personal data and end user data are never used to train or fine-tune AI models without customer permission, keeping complete control in customer hands. Accelerated Procurement: Shortens vendor evaluation and procurement cycles by supporting organizations' own AI governance obligations.

Shortens vendor evaluation and procurement cycles by supporting organizations' own AI governance obligations. Brand Protectio n: Combines robust content and compliance controls with innovative AI solutions designed to support grounded, on-brand content generation.

Combines robust content and compliance controls with innovative AI solutions designed to support grounded, on-brand content generation. Trustworthy by Design Built adhering to core principles, including human-in-the-loop oversight, transparency, and ethical application.

Airship stands behind its commitment to responsible AI, compliance, and transparent governance. Learn more at the Airship Trust Center or on our blog. To request a copy of Airship's ISO 42001 certificate, visit the Airship Security Portal.

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only cross-channel customer experience platform where mobile expertise and outcome-led AI turn everyday interactions into repeatable conversions. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation-from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and the first intelligent agent fleet, to now its Decisioning AI. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.

1Source: Forrester's The CX Cast podcast, 427: Volatility, Responsible AI, And Trust, November 4, 2025

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