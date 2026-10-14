Leading Southeast European Telecommunications and Technology Group Advances AI Innovation Through International Collaboration, Startup Investments and 5G Infrastructure.

Following the October 1 agreement between Serbia and the United States to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), Telekom Srbija Group is expanding its AI investment and deepening relationships with leading U.S. technology companies as part of its strategy to develop the next generation digital services.

As part of these efforts, Telekom Srbija Group has engaged with the U.S. State Department, Department of Commerce and Export-Import Bank to explore opportunities for technology cooperation and project financing, with the ambition of becoming a preferred regional partner for U.S. companies.

"Artificial intelligence represents one of the greatest opportunities for the future of telecommunications and digital services," said Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija Group. "We have been investing in this technology for several years, and our focus is now on accelerating its practical application. By combining AI innovation with our expanding 5G infrastructure and international reach, we see significant opportunities to deliver new services and strengthen our position as a global technology company."

AI is a central pillar of Telekom Srbija Group's long-term growth strategy, building on several years of investment in emerging technologies, digital infrastructure and innovative startups. Through its corporate venture investment fund, TS Ventures, the Group is supporting AI-powered solutions across healthcare, robotics, media and digital content protection. The Group is also expanding its 5G network, with more than 2,000 base stations deployed, providing the infrastructure to support the next generation of digital services.

"Our ambition is to help bring the future of AI-powered technologies to businesses and consumers across multiple markets," added Lucic. "International partnerships will be essential to making that happen. We believe Telekom Srbija Group is uniquely positioned to connect leading technology innovators with growing markets across Southeast Europe and beyond, accelerating digital transformation across the region."

The Group's expanding international footprint will further support these ambitions. With plans to launch mobile services in the United States in December 2026 through the AT&T network, Telekom Srbija Group expects to expand its reach to markets representing approximately 700 million people across the United States, Germany and Turkey, creating new opportunities to scale its digital services internationally.

About Telekom Srbija Group

Telekom Srbija Group is one of the leading telecommunications and technology companies in Southeast Europe, serving more than 14 million customers across 15 markets, regionally and globally. The Group provides a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, digital and multimedia services, while accelerating its transformation into the Telco of the Future through investments in next-generation infrastructure, 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital services and premium content. Through strategic partnerships and its innovation ecosystem, including TS Ventures, Telekom Srbija Group is supporting the growth of new technologies and contributing to the digital transformation of the region and beyond.

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Contacts:

Telekom Srbija Media Contact

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs