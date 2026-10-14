New documentary series follows small business founders from around the world as unexpected connections and technology spark fresh ideas, new approaches to business challenges and opportunities for growth

Today, Lenovo debuts the first episode of its new documentary series from Backing Every Business, its global initiative designed to connect small businesses with the people, technology and support they need to grow and thrive. The series features five businesses participating in Twinning, Lenovo'sprogram that brings small business founders from around the world together, connecting them through mentorship across shared growth goals, access to resources including technology, AI training, funding designed to help address real business challenges and turn new ideas into action.

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The four-part series follows entrepreneurs from Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. as they step inside one another's businesses, experience unfamiliar industries and cultures and share the knowledge they have gained from building their own businesses. A meeting between strangers evolves into relationships built around common challenges. This is paired with complementary expertise and the recognition that the answer to a business problem does not always come from within the same industry or local community.

Three businesses, three industries and an unexpected connection

The series begins in Japan, where Ryoji of Chinou Robotics meets David of Rhino Roofers and Hailey of VacayIt, two U.S.-based entrepreneurs. Ryoji's work in robotics was propelled by the devastation he witnessed following the 1995 Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake (Great Hanshin Earthquake) and a desire to develop technology that could help people in dangerous situations. David understands risk from another perspective: in roofing, safety can be a matter of life and death, while Hailey built VacayIt around removing a different kind of barrier, making travel safer and more accessible for people with disabilities.

In Episode 1, available October 14 , David and Hailey travel from the U.S. to Japan to meet Ryoji and experience Chinou Robotics firsthand. Although the three work across robotics, construction and accessible travel, they discover a common thread: each has built a business around solving problems that affect people's safety, independence and everyday lives.

, David and Hailey travel from the U.S. to Japan to meet Ryoji and experience Chinou Robotics firsthand. Although the three work across robotics, construction and accessible travel, they discover a common thread: each has built a business around solving problems that affect people's safety, independence and everyday lives. Their collaboration deepens in Episode 2, available October 15. Ryoji introduces David to Chinou's autonomous robots, sparking new thinking about how technology could help address safety challenges in roofing. David, in turn, brings his own business experience to conversations about Chinou's growth ambitions and Hailey explores how AI-powered tools could help create greater opportunities for people with disabilities in the workforce.

"I thought where's the connection between what I do on roofs and robotics and I struggled with it for a couple days and then it finally hit me: it's about safety," said David Villarreal, owner of Rhino Roofers. "Crews go twenty-six stories up in the air; when you've got 60mph winds, it's super dangerous. There's equipment that we use now for welding seams together on a roof, could we make that more autonomous? I talked to [Ryoji] about it and by that next morning, he had it sketched out. This [idea] isn't just cool for the business, but it's saving people's lives."

"There is no one-size-fits-all path to growing a small business and support has to reflect that," said Emily Ketchen, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets, Lenovo. "What we've seen through Backing Every Business is that technology can be incredibly powerful, but so can the knowledge and experience of another entrepreneur who has faced a similar challenge, brings a completely different perspective or simply understands what it takes to build a business. By bringing smarter technology, human experience and connection together, we want to give entrepreneurs more ways to find the support they need to solve problems, pursue new opportunities and grow their businesses."

A shared language, spoken through food

The series then turns to another Twinning connection, bringing together food entrepreneurs from Mexico and Northern Ireland whose businesses are rooted in culture, community and a love of food.

In Episode 3, available October 19, Mario and Alexandra of Mi Tierra travel from Mexico to Northern Ireland to meet Geri of Chocolate Manor. Thousands of miles and different cultures separate the entrepreneurs, but their shared passion for food creates an immediate connection.

Mario and Alexandra of Mi Tierra travel from Mexico to Northern Ireland to meet Geri of Chocolate Manor. Thousands of miles and different cultures separate the entrepreneurs, but their shared passion for food creates an immediate connection. In Episode 4, available October 21, Geri uses cooking to reconnect Mario and Alexandra with their roots. Mario and Alexandra return the favor by bringing a fresh perspective to Geri's business, exploring how the right technology could help her address an important gap in her booking system and create new opportunities for growth.

"When the price of your raw ingredient the thing you have built your entire business around goes up by 30% and then another 40% on top of that...I remember thinking, 'I don't know if we're actually going to get through this,' and I did really struggle," said Geri Martin, owner of Chocolate Manor. "I've learned so much from [Mario and Alexandra] and am so excited about my business again."

From shared problems to shared progress

Together, the experiences of these businesses Chinou Robotics, Chocolate Manor, Mi Tierra, Rhino Roofers and VacayIt put the central belief behind Backing Every Business, "a problem shared is a problem halved," into action. Despite differences in industry, culture and geography, entrepreneurs often face similar challenges and having access to the right support, perspectives and shared experience can help them see those challenges differently and find new ways forward.

For Lenovo, the Twinning program reflects a broader approach to supporting small businesses: combining the company's global reach and technology expertise with something equally important, access to people, perspectives and experiences that entrepreneurs may not otherwise encounter. Despite differences in industry, culture and geography, small businesses often face common challenges. Connecting them across those boundaries can help founders see those challenges differently, while technology can help them put new ideas into practice.

Episodes of the Backing Every Business documentary series will debut on October 14, 15, 19 and 21. The complete documentary will be available on October 29.

To watch the series and learn more about Lenovo Backing Every Business visit www.lenovo.com/backing-every-business.

Statements from participating entrepreneurs reflect their individual views and experiences. References to any potential benefits or outcomes discussed in connection with concepts explored through the Twinning program have not been independently validated by Lenovo.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices, infrastructure solutions, software, solutions, and services. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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