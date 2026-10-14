Eva Saravia Joins SS8 as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Operations and Strategic Growth

SS8 Networks ("SS8"), a global leader in the extraction, fusion and analytics of investigative data and monitoring center platforms, today announced the appointment of Eva Saravia as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Saravia is a dynamic, strategic executive with over 20 years of experience driving growth and scaling global operations across large defense contracting organizations, private equity-backed companies, and high-growth environments. In her new role, she will oversee SS8's operational performance and lead execution of the company's strategic plan, especially in data intelligence and cloud operations in close collaboration with leaders across the organization.

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Eva Saravia, Chief Operating Officer

A proven leader in complex acquisitions and team integration, Saravia has a track record of delivering strategies that strengthen profitability, drive investor returns, and align operations with long-term strategic goals.

Saravia joins SS8 from BAE Systems OneArc, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Before that, she spent over 12 years at Bohemia Interactive Simulations, progressing from Director of Programs to Senior Vice President of Global Programs and ultimately COO. Earlier in her career, she spent 12 years at Northrop Grumman in a series of program and systems engineering leadership roles supporting U.S. Air Force distributed mission training and simulation programs, including as Deputy Program Manager and Systems Engineering Manager.

"Eva's appointment marks an important step in SS8's continued growth. She brings a rare combination of operational discipline, commercial acumen, and a proven ability to deliver sustainable results," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "Her experience will be invaluable as we expand globally with new cloud offerings that bring large-scale location, monitoring, data and AI intelligence to our customers, enabling faster, more data-driven investigations."

"I'm honored to be joining SS8's leadership team and to build on the company's strong momentum," said Eva Saravia. "I look forward to advancing SS8's continued innovation in AI-assisted intelligence and driving operational excellence across the organization."

About SS8 Networks

SS8 Networks is a global leader in Lawful, Location and data Intelligence, helping law enforcement agencies transform data into actionable and intelligence. SS8 solutions enable investigators to uncover critical insights, accelerate investigations, and protect communities, while supporting communication service providers in meeting lawful intercept and location services regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Press contact

SS8 Networks, Inc.

DeAnn Baker, VP Marketing

+1-408-944-0250

info@SS8.com