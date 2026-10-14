Entergy Corporation: Entergy Invests in the Future Workforce Through STEM Scholarships for Students Attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The company's Power of Prosperity program equips recipients with tools for success through education, career and workforce development programs

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / by Cristina del Canto

Entergy is investing in the future of higher education and workforce development by awarding $97,000 in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, scholarships to 24 students attending historically black colleges and universities and partner institutions across its service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The scholarships are part of Entergy's $20 million Power of Prosperity initiative, funded by the company's shareholders, which supports HBCUs and minority-serving institutions across the Gulf South region by removing barriers that affect students' academic success.

"These students represent the future of our communities across the Gulf South region," said John Hudson, Entergy's senior vice president and chief external affairs officer. "Through our Power of Prosperity initiative, we're committed to removing barriers and opening doors for talented students who will shape the next generation of the energy workforce. These scholarships help ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed, contribute and thrive, and we are proud to support their journey."

The Power of Prosperity initiative is focused on academic scholarships; workforce development opportunities such as internships, mentoring and faculty externships; generational wealth-building programs; and competitive facility grants and endowments. Scholarships support students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields including computer science, information technology, engineering and other disciplines that align with the needs of the evolving energy workforce.

In addition to the scholarships, this year, the Competitive Facilities Grant program will provide up to $1 million for accredited HBCUs and minority serving institutions in Entergy's service area to upgrade classrooms, labs and equipment. Awards will be announced during the fall semester.

Learn more about Entergy's Power of Prosperity program.

About Entergy

Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

Media inquiries:

Cristina del Canto

504-576-4238

mdelcan@entergy.com

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/entergy-invests-in-the-future-workforce-through-stem-scholarships-for-students-a-1236753