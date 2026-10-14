Europe has now lived through two energy crises in four years, and on the surface the second looks like a smaller copy of the first. In Spain, Germany and Greece, day-ahead prices rose in both, and in each case the shock followed a war that began in late February. Underneath, the two crises played out very differently across the day. In the months after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the cheapest hour of the average day still cost €149 ($165.6)/MWh in Spain, €193/MWh in Germany and €252/MWh in Greece. Between March and September 2026, front-month TTF averaged roughly €54/MWh, about half as much ...

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