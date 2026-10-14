Merchants can now accept digital asset payments on any phone or tablet and settle in the local currency to their bank account

Launch supports the 90% of merchants who would accept crypto payments if the setup were as simple as accepting a credit card.

Lydian today announced that Lydian Pay, its point-of-sale app for merchants, is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The announcement enables a digital asset checkout for every small business or retailer using a smartphone or tablet as their POS.

Lydian Pay requires no card reader, no contract, and no new hardware. A merchant downloads the free app, completes verification, and takes payments on the device the business already uses. The customer pays from their digital asset wallet while the merchant settles the transaction in their local currency and into their existing bank account.

Lydian Pay is addressing the growing demand from merchants for accessible methods to offer digital asset payments at the checkout. In a survey of US payment decision-makers, 88% of merchants said they had received customer inquiries about paying with crypto, and 69% said customers ask at least once a month. In the same survey, 90% said they would be likely to accept crypto if the setup process were as simple as accepting credit cards.

The launch of Lydian Pay aims to lower the barrier to entry that smaller merchants face when it comes to accepting digital assets as payment. While half of US merchants with more than $500 million in annual revenue already accept digital assets, only a third (34%) of small businesses do the same. This is not due to merchant appetite but because of the costly integration work that only the largest merchants can absorb.

With Lydian Pay, each merchant decides which wallets, assets and networks to accept. There are no chargebacks to contest weeks later, and merchants keep the refund policy they already publish. The app works across every device a merchant may use meaning a business running an iPad at the till can still access the same set of records from Apple or Android handsets with every payment logged in the Lydian Merchant Portal for reconciliation. Lydian does not take custody of merchant funds, and access to the app is protected by the device's own authentication and by verification on the merchant's Lydian account.

"Merchants have been asking for this functionality by their own customers, and the answer has always involved buying or upgrading their platform or POS," said Carl Grimstad, CEO at Lydian. "Lydian Pay runs on whatever technology is already in use on the counter, whether it be an iPhone, an iPad, or an Android handset. The money arrives in local currency, in the account they already bank with. We are not asking a business to change how it operates. We are offering the opportunity to download an app and give customers what they are asking for."

Lydian Pay accepts popular assets like USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH and TRX across Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, Solana, Arbitrum, Base and Bitcoin, with the full list published at lydian.com. Lydian Pay is available to merchants in eligible markets on the App Store and on Google Play.

About Lydian

Lydian builds payment infrastructure for digital assets. Lydian Pay lets businesses accept digital assets in person. The Lydian Wallet lets individuals hold and manage digital assets, and the Lydian Card lets them spend those assets wherever the card is accepted. Learn more at lydian.com.

Important information

The value of digital assets can fluctuate, and digital asset transactions are irreversible. Not all customer wallets can complete a payment on every network. Lydian Pay is available only in eligible markets, and availability is subject to change and to regulatory approval.

Third-party research cited in this release was conducted by PayPal and the National Cryptocurrency Association (January 2026), Triple-A, and Crypto.com. Lydian was not involved in that research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013616535/en/

Contacts:

Max Daniels

07950267892

max.daniels@antidotecomms.com