Subaru of America: Subaru and Its Retailers Aim To Surpass $360 Million in Philanthropic Giving Through 2026 Subaru Share the Love Event

Subaru of America, Inc. sets goal of over $360 million in donations through 19 th year of the charitable initiative

National charity partners the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and National Park Foundation return, along with nearly 830 local hometown charities

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of its charitable Subaru Share the Love Event for the 19th consecutive year. Through this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers will aim to reach a cumulative total of more than $360 million in donations to charitable organizations, including returning national partners: The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as nearly 830 local hometown charities picked by Subaru retailers across the country.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc: "Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers nationwide connect customers with the organizations that make our communities thrive. Whether it's a charity they've given to before, or one they learned about in the showroom, we're proud to help support these efforts that resonate with our growing Subaru family."

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any of the more than 640 Subaru retailers from November 19, 2026, through January 4, 2027, Subaru will donate $250 when the customer chooses a participating charity*. Retailers also add local hometown charities with causes important to their communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each new vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, many retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charity for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Over the last eighteen years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its participating retailers have already donated over $346 million to causes around the country and supported nearly 2,700 hometown charities. To learn more, visit: www.subaru.com/share.

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. For more than 160 years, the ASPCA has been on the frontlines to save, transform, and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty, revolutionizing the way society cares for animals. The ASPCA is the voice for millions of animals across the country, and its commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. Through our partnership with the ASPCA during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 152,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped to grant the life-changing wishes of more than 4,100 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America, the leadership organization supporting a network of local, community-based providers dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than 280,000 staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have supported the delivery of more than 5.2 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation generates private support and builds strategic partnerships to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations. Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru is helping support and protect America's more than 400 national parks.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 19, 2026, through January 4, 2027,when one or more of the four national charities is designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for the donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period at participating retailers. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2027. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA. This promotion is void in the state of Hawaii.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com



For the past 18 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated to charities like the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as nearly 2,700 hometown charities. By the end of this year, our nineteenth year of the Share the Love event, Subaru will have donated more than $360 million.

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/subaru-and-its-retailers-aim-to-surpass-360-million-in-philanthropic-giving-through-2026-1236758