Pure IP Enhances Managed SD-WAN With Voice-Optimized Intelligence for the Distributed Enterprise

Intelligent network services combine resilient connectivity, application-aware traffic management, and voice expertise to improve the performance of real-time communications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Pure IP, a BCM One company and global provider of enterprise voice, unified integrations and network services, today announced the expansion of its Managed SD-WAN offering adding voice-optimized capabilities designed for the growing demands of cloud communications, contact centers and AI-enabled voice applications. The enhancements build on more than eight years of delivering Managed SD-WAN to enterprise customers.



As enterprises become more distributed, critical communications increasingly depend on multiple locations, cloud platforms, carriers, and Internet connections. For real-time applications, even brief increases in latency, jitter or packet loss can affect call quality, disrupt customer interactions, and impact business continuity. Pure IP Managed SD-WAN addresses this challenge by intelligently managing how traffic moves across the enterprise. The service combines application-aware routing, dynamic path selection, load balancing, traffic shaping, and automated failover with Pure IP's expertise in SIP, RTP and global voice networks. This enables enterprises to prioritize critical applications, use available bandwidth more effectively, and maintain communications when an underlying connection degrades or fails.



Unlike traditional approaches that treat voice as another application on the network, Pure IP applies network intelligence designed around the performance requirements of real-time communications. Because Pure IP operates both the WAN and the SIP network, it controls the media path, signaling and quality of service end-to-end. Other SD-WAN providers must hand off voice troubleshooting to a separate voice provider. Pure IP owns resolution across both.

Key capabilities of the enhanced solution include:

Routing on call quality. Built on Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN, the service selects paths based on measured circuit latency, jitter and packet loss, not just whether a circuit is up or down. Cisco's class-to-application binding enables highly granular, per-application traffic steering.

Built on Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN, the service selects paths based on measured circuit latency, jitter and packet loss, not just whether a circuit is up or down. Cisco's class-to-application binding enables highly granular, per-application traffic steering. Security neutral, SASE-agnostic design. The SD-WAN runs independently of SASE platforms, so enterprises can keep their existing security investments without rearchitecting.

The SD-WAN runs independently of SASE platforms, so enterprises can keep their existing security investments without rearchitecting. Architectural flexibility. Pure IP designs each network to fit the customer's estate, layering in DIA, broadband, MPLS or LTE where each site needs it. Fully redundant, voice-optimized configurations reduce the risk of outages and maintain consistent voice quality.

Pure IP designs each network to fit the customer's estate, layering in DIA, broadband, MPLS or LTE where each site needs it. Fully redundant, voice-optimized configurations reduce the risk of outages and maintain consistent voice quality. Proactive monitoring and expert support. Alerts route to Pure IP's network operations center, which investigates and resolves issues on the customer's behalf. Pure IP engineers hold 60-plus certifications across Cisco and the broader technology stack and are backed by a deep relationship with Cisco engineering support.

"The network is becoming part of the communications experience," stated Adnon Dow, Chief Product Officer at Pure IP. "Enterprises need more than connectivity between locations. They need an intelligent edge that understands critical traffic, adapts to changing network conditions, and protects the quality of real-time interactions. We are bringing our voice and network capabilities together to build that foundation."



The enhancements are part of Pure IP's broader strategy to build an intelligent communications edge connecting managed network services, its global voice infrastructure, voice observability, automation, and an adaptive SIP edge. The architecture is designed to support the next generation of voice-centric applications, including UCaaS, CCaaS and AI voice agents, where network performance, resiliency and audio quality directly influence the customer and employee experience.

To read more about the enhanced Pure IP Managed SD-WAN solution, read more here.

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ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions for organizations around the world. The company delivers managed voice in 137 countries and network connectivity in more than 80 countries with a design-led approach that helps customers reduce complexity and gain control of their network and communications infrastructure. With deep expertise in global deployments, flexible billing, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP helps IT teams modernize their communications environment with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: Pure IP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/pure-ip-enhances-managed-sd-wan-with-voice-optimized-intelligence-for-the-distri-1236477