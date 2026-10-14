Haolic Launches Third-Gen XP-2 Desktop DTF Printer with Smarter Controls and Simplified Maintenance

Developed with insights from customer feedback, the new 13-inch model introduces touchscreen-controlled film handling, automated maintenance features and upgraded mechanical components.

CARSON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Haolic, a brand specializing in direct-to-film (DTF) and UV DTF printing equipment, today announced the launch of the Haolic XP-2 Desktop DTF Printer. The third-generation model introduces touchscreen-controlled pinch roller lifting, automatic film cutting, improved ink management and upgraded mechanical components, with a focus on simplifying everyday printing and maintenance tasks.

According to Haolic, XP-2 development drew on several years of customer experience, including after-sales support cases, questions raised during printer setup and maintenance, and discussions in the brand's Facebook user community. The company says the new model underwent an extended period of internal development, functional checks and quality evaluation before release.

The Haolic XP-2 Desktop DTF Printer, the latest generation in the company's desktop DTF printer lineup.

Haolic XP-2 Desktop DTF Printer | Official Launch Film

Customer Feedback Shapes a Third Generation

Haolic's product history began in 2022 with its first pink desktop DTF printer, developed as an alternative to the predominantly black, white and gray equipment commonly seen in small production spaces. Its subsequent XP-1 Pro incorporated revisions informed by printing experience and maintenance requirements.

For the XP-2, Haolic reviewed recurring questions about printhead care, white ink management during inactive periods, film loading and cutting, and access to internal components. These practical concerns helped guide the revisions to everyday operation and maintenance.

"Developing the XP-2 meant looking closely at what happens between print jobs, not just at the finished print," said Nicole PENG, CEO of Haolic. "Customer feedback helped us identify opportunities to simplify film handling, routine maintenance and everyday printer operation."

Haolic's three generations of desktop DTF printers, from the XP-1 to the XP-1 Pro and the latest XP-2.

Updated Controls, Ink Management and Film Handling

The XP-2 introduces several touchscreen-controlled features designed to simplify everyday printing tasks. One-touch pinch roller lifting, automatic film cutting, and forward and reverse film controls help reduce manual handling during film loading and production. The touchscreen also supports multi-copy printing, allowing operators to set print quantities directly on the machine.

For routine maintenance, the XP-2 includes one-touch printhead cleaning, ink priming, and automatic white ink circulation at startup, designed to help limit ink sedimentation. Smart Sleep Mode turns off the vacuum fan after a period of inactivity, while a separate computer-free Vacation Mode performs scheduled white ink circulation and light nozzle firing when the printer remains powered on. These functions are intended to simplify printer care rather than eliminate the need for regular maintenance.

The XP-2 combines an XP600 printhead and a 13-inch printing format with an upgraded drive system featuring a 57-series stepper motor and 10 mm timing belt. According to Haolic, these mechanical revisions are designed to support stable film feeding and positioning during routine production. Additional features include dual maintenance access doors, an emergency stop function, and a two-in-one software workflow without a separate physical dongle requirement.

The Haolic XP-2 touchscreen allows operators to set print quantities directly on the machine.

Small-Workspace Applications and Availability

The XP-2 is designed for independent creators, home-based businesses and small printing studios producing customized apparel and textile items, including T-shirts, hoodies and tote bags. Its compact desktop configuration is intended for workspaces where equipment size, ease of operation and maintenance accessibility are important considerations.

"Our goal is to make everyday printing more manageable for small business owners," Nicole PENG added. "That means improving the equipment based on real customer experience and continuing to provide guidance and technical support after purchase."

The XP-2 is available for purchase beginning October 15, 2026, through Haolic's official website. Current specifications and configurations are listed on the XP-2 product page.

Additional product information is available on the XP-2 launch page.

The Haolic XP-2 Desktop DTF Printer in a small workspace for customized apparel production.

About Haolic

Haolic develops and sells DTF and UV DTF printing equipment for independent creators, home-based businesses and small printing studios. Since introducing its first pink DTF printer in 2022, the brand has continued to develop its desktop printing products based on customer feedback, practical production needs and maintenance accessibility.

Haolic focuses on making desktop printing equipment more approachable for small businesses through user-oriented product design, setup resources and ongoing technical support.

More information is available at https://haolic.com/.

Media Contact

Organization: Haolic

Contact Person Name: Nicole PENG

Website: https://haolic.com/

Email: service@haolic.com

City: Carson

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Haolic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/haolic-launches-third-gen-xp-2-desktop-dtf-printer-with-smarter-c-1236705