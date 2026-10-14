Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
912 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortis Bank Achieves SBA Preferred Lender Program Status

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Fortis Bank today announced that it has received Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), an important milestone that expands the Bank's delegated authority within the SBA 7(a) lending program.

For Fortis Bank, the designation creates an opportunity to deliver a more streamlined lending process, faster decisions, and a more responsive experience for small business owners while continuing to operate within SBA program requirements.

"Achieving PLP status is an important milestone for Fortis Bank and, more importantly, for the entrepreneurs and business owners we serve in the Mountain West," said Chris Luce, Fortis Bank Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This designation provides our experienced SBA team greater ability to move with the speed, discipline, and flexibility our clients expect while maintaining the strong credit and risk management practices that earned this designation."

Fortis Bank provides SBA financing to support a range of business needs, including acquisitions, working capital, real estate, and other eligible growth initiatives. The Bank's SBA team combines program expertise with a relationship-focused approach designed to help business owners navigate complex transactions with clarity and confidence.

"From the beginning, our goal was to build an SBA program that could grow without losing responsiveness, expertise, and partnership with our clients," said Kris Adams, Managing Director of the Fortis Bank SBA Division. "I am proud of our growth, and even more excited about what this designation allows us to do next as a stronger partner to the local businesses we support."

The SBA's primary business loan program is its 7(a) program. Under the SBA Preferred Lender Program, qualified lenders may receive delegated authority to process and approve eligible SBA 7(a) loans without prior SBA review.

About Fortis Bank

Fortis Bank is a privately held, state-chartered financial institution insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), with offices in the Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT metropolitan areas. The Bank serves businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals through a technology-forward banking platform and a relationship-driven approach to client service.

Contact

Laura Hildreth
Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer
laura.hildreth@fortisbankus.com

SOURCE: Fortis Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortis-bank-achieves-sba-preferred-lender-program-plp-status-1236757

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.