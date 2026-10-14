Fortis Bank Achieves SBA Preferred Lender Program Status

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Fortis Bank today announced that it has received Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), an important milestone that expands the Bank's delegated authority within the SBA 7(a) lending program.

For Fortis Bank, the designation creates an opportunity to deliver a more streamlined lending process, faster decisions, and a more responsive experience for small business owners while continuing to operate within SBA program requirements.

"Achieving PLP status is an important milestone for Fortis Bank and, more importantly, for the entrepreneurs and business owners we serve in the Mountain West," said Chris Luce, Fortis Bank Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This designation provides our experienced SBA team greater ability to move with the speed, discipline, and flexibility our clients expect while maintaining the strong credit and risk management practices that earned this designation."

Fortis Bank provides SBA financing to support a range of business needs, including acquisitions, working capital, real estate, and other eligible growth initiatives. The Bank's SBA team combines program expertise with a relationship-focused approach designed to help business owners navigate complex transactions with clarity and confidence.

"From the beginning, our goal was to build an SBA program that could grow without losing responsiveness, expertise, and partnership with our clients," said Kris Adams, Managing Director of the Fortis Bank SBA Division. "I am proud of our growth, and even more excited about what this designation allows us to do next as a stronger partner to the local businesses we support."

The SBA's primary business loan program is its 7(a) program. Under the SBA Preferred Lender Program, qualified lenders may receive delegated authority to process and approve eligible SBA 7(a) loans without prior SBA review.

About Fortis Bank

Fortis Bank is a privately held, state-chartered financial institution insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), with offices in the Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT metropolitan areas. The Bank serves businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals through a technology-forward banking platform and a relationship-driven approach to client service.

Contact

Laura Hildreth

Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer

laura.hildreth@fortisbankus.com

SOURCE: Fortis Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortis-bank-achieves-sba-preferred-lender-program-plp-status-1236757