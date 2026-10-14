Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed ASC (ASTRA) at 08:00am on Oct 9, 2026 (UTC).







ASC (ASTRA) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/asc_usdt

About ASC (ASTRA)

ASTRA is a circular Web3 economic ecosystem that connects the real world with the metaverse. It's ecosystem expands into real-world utility through 4988.io Commerce, GNK Wallet, and Crypto Card services.

Why ASC (ASTRA)

ASTRA Chain (ASC) is a Web3 project focused on connecting real-world commerce with blockchain-based rewards, digital payments, and decentralized asset ownership. Through its integration with the 4988.io e-commerce platform, GNK Wallet, and crypto payment cards, the project aims to build a circular economy where everyday purchases generate digital rewards that can be stored, exchanged, or reused. Its ecosystem also incorporates NFT404 technology, DAO governance, and a sales-based token reward mechanism designed to link token utility with actual commercial activity. With plans to expand into global live commerce, creator-driven sales, and offline retail networks, ASTRA Chain is worth monitoring for its potential to bridge traditional commerce and Web3 adoption.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ASTRA

ASTRA Token Symbol: ASC

ASC Total Supply: 5,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Holder Marketing: 10%

Reserve Fund: 2%

Company Holding: 40%

Mobile Marketing: 3%

Advisor: 5%

Shopping Mall Holding: 10%

Shopping Mall Operating Expenses: 30%

Learn More About ASC (ASTRA)

Website: https://www.astrachain.it/

X: https://x.com/astraonchain

Telegram: https://t.me/astraofficial

Whitepaper: https://www.astrachain.it/_files/ugd/8d6526_dc43b2b4d1ae4aefa483ec128ed5e413.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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