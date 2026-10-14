Visiwise has expanded its regional ocean carrier support, allowing U.S. and Canadian import teams to track more shipments alongside their existing freight activity, across 49 ocean carriers and 69 container terminals in the U.S. and Canada.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Visiwise has expanded support for regional ocean carriers serving U.S., Canadian, Caribbean, and other trade lanes. The update allows import teams to track a wider range of shipments through the company's existing container tracking platform, which now covers 49 ocean carriers.





Visiwise Expands Regional Carrier Support Across US, Canadian, and Caribbean Trade Lanes



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The expansion addresses a common challenge for teams managing freight across different carriers. Regional shipments can require separate tracking steps, which can make it more difficult to keep shipment updates and records organized across an import program.

With the expanded support, eligible shipments can be added by container number, Bill of Lading, or booking number. Once entered, those shipments can be monitored alongside freight already being tracked through Visiwise, bringing more regional activity into the company's existing shipment management process. Of the 49 supported carriers, 36 can be tracked by all three reference types.

For Visiwise, the update marks another step in expanding the range of shipments the platform can support. The company continues to broaden its carrier coverage so import teams in the U.S. and Canada can manage more freight through one established tracking process rather than maintaining separate methods for selected routes.

"A lot of importers run most of their volume through the big global carriers, then have a handful of shipments on regional lines that they still track by hand," said Mohammad Rafieipour, CPTO at Visiwise. "Adding these carriers means those shipments are in the same list as everything else, with the same alerts and the same terminal and rail data."

Visiwise also connects tracked shipments to terminal-level data from 69 container terminals across 28 U.S. and Canadian ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York/New Jersey, Savannah, Houston, Miami, Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Montreal. Depending on the terminal, this includes last free day, holds, and pickup availability, along with CN rail visibility for inland moves in Canada.

Alongside the carrier expansion, Visiwise has introduced additional tools for working with shipment information. These include AI-assisted search and import features, as well as a container-level spreadsheet export. The tools give operations teams additional ways to review shipment details, organize records, and work with container information.

The combination of broader carrier support and new shipment tools expands how Visiwise can be used in day-to-day import operations. Teams can bring more shipment activity into the platform while using the added tools to review and organize the information connected to those movements.

Looking ahead, Visiwise plans to continue developing its carrier coverage and shipment management tools across North America. The company's focus remains on making shipment tracking easier to manage as import teams work across different routes and carrier types.

Additional information is available on www.visiwise.co.

About Visiwise

Visiwise is a shipment visibility platform for importers, freight forwarders, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The platform allows users to track and manage ocean shipments across 49 carriers by container number, Bill of Lading, or booking number while bringing shipment information from multiple sources into one place, including terminal data from 69 U.S. and Canadian container terminals. Visiwise also provides shipment monitoring, alerts, reporting, automation, and integration tools for logistics teams.





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