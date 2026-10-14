The platform unifies cyber, physical, and human risk in a single operating apparatus; Apogee is backing it with an equity investment in its developer.

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Apogee Global RMS, LLC, a practitioner-led integrated risk management firm, today launched the Rogue Risk Platform, powered by Tacilent, and announced an equity investment in Tacilent, the platform's developer. The platform anchors Apogee Zenith, the firm's sustained engagement practice.

Organizations face consequences across cyber, physical, and human systems at the same time, yet buy protection for each separately: one vendor for cyber, another for physical, another for the people function, each producing findings never designed to inform the others. The client is left to connect them, and the gaps between vendors are where events happen.

"We could have spent years building our own," said M.K. Palmore, Founder & Principal Advisor of Apogee Global RMS. "Tacilent has built something more comprehensive than we would have, and it levels up what we deliver to existing clients immediately rather than three years from now. We put capital behind it because we intend to be accountable for how it performs."

The Rogue Risk Platform establishes a single risk operating apparatus across the cyber, physical, and human domains. It produces quantified exposure analysis, severity scoring with stated confidence, and continuous monitoring, structured against the twelve domains of Apogee's Nexus of Risk framework.

"I have built national security intelligence tools and led and advised risk teams for Fortune 100 firms," said Ron Johnson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tacilent. "In both worlds, the work stops when the document is delivered. An organization's exposure does not. Apogee is one of the few firms building for what happens after, and Tacilent is proud to power that work."

Consistent with its published independence position, Apogee prepares, remediates, and governs; it does not attest to, certify, or audit a program it built. Platform licensing is included throughout a Zenith partnership, and the apparatus, runbooks, and trained staff remain with the client if the relationship ends.

Apogee is offering a no-cost, limited-scope enterprise risk review to qualified senior risk stakeholders who request one within 30 days of this announcement. Each review applies the Nexus of Risk framework across the cyber, physical, and human domains and delivers a written summary of exposure themes and priority gaps. To request a review, email info@apogeeglobalrms.com. Organizations outside the offer, including public sector buyers, may request a standard briefing through the same address.

About Apogee Global RMS, LLC

Apogee Global RMS is a practitioner-led integrated risk management firm headquartered in San Jose, California, with a Washington, D.C. presence. Founded in 2018, Apogee advises enterprise and public sector organizations on the convergence of cyber, physical, and human risk through its proprietary Nexus of Risk framework, the Rogue Risk Platform powered by Tacilent, and its Vanguard governance, risk, and compliance platform. Apogee is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a California Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise.

About Tacilent

Tacilent is a nationally awarded AI risk intelligence and forecasting company that puts national-security-grade intelligence in the hands of the executives who own the consequences. Developed by former FBI, Big Four, Department of Defense, Harvard, and Georgia Tech leaders, the Tacilent platform prices risk in dollars, scores the odds of harm with a stated confidence band, and models how much a fix reduces exposure. Learn more at tacilent.ai.

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