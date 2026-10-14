eM Client, the European developer of an email and productivity application used by millions worldwide, today announced eM Client 11, its most significant release to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014252060/en/

eM Client 11 main window

Combining advanced AI capabilities, intelligent automation, and highly competitive pricing, eM Client 11 offers African businesses, startups, and professionals a powerful, cost-effective alternative to Microsoft Outlook.

Powerful AI Without Premium Pricing

eM Client 11 introduces an integrated AI Assistant that helps users search, summarize, organize, and manage emails using natural language.

New features include personalized AI writing, context-aware quick replies, automatic task and event detection, AI-powered email rules, and intelligent search.

With Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), organizations can connect compatible AI providers and models of their choice, giving them greater control over AI capabilities, data handling, and costs.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration also enables external AI assistants to securely access relevant email context and perform supported actions, bringing advanced AI workflows into everyday business communication.

Enterprise Productivity at an Affordable Price

For businesses looking to maximize productivity while controlling IT budgets, eM Client combines advanced features with aggressive pricing and flexible licensing options

Unlike subscription-only alternatives, eM Client offers perpetual licenses alongside subscriptions, allowing organizations to avoid mandatory recurring client licensing fees and better predict long-term software expenses.

Businesses can replace Microsoft Outlook while retaining their existing email infrastructure, potentially reducing licensing costs without expensive migrations or disruption.

This makes eM Client particularly attractive to small and medium-sized businesses, growing startups, educational institutions, and organizations managing tight IT budgets.

Freedom to Choose Your Email Infrastructure

Supporting open standards including IMAP, CalDAV, and CardDAV, as well as Microsoft Exchange (via EWS or Microsoft Graph) and Google accounts, eM Client allows organizations to choose their email infrastructure independently of their email client.

Whether using Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, or independent email hosting providers, businesses can manage their communications through one unified application.

"We believe advanced productivity software should be accessible to businesses of all sizes, not just those with large IT budgets," said Michal Bürger, CEO and Co-founder of eM Client. "With eM Client 11, we're combining powerful AI, enterprise capabilities, and aggressive pricing to give African businesses a practical alternative to Microsoft Outlook with greater flexibility and control over long-term costs."

More Productivity, Less Complexity

eM Client 11 introduces a Command Palette, message pinning, advanced email automation, redesigned interfaces, and improved calendar functionality.

Additional enhancements include native ARM support and eM Sync, featuring end-to-end encrypted settings synchronization.

Availability

eM Client 11 is available for Windows and Mac, with companion apps for Android and iOS. Free, subscription, and perpetual licensing options are available.

More information: https://www.emclient.com

About eM Client

eM Client is a European software company developing email and productivity applications used by millions worldwide, combining productivity, interoperability, privacy, and user choice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014252060/en/

Contacts:

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Email: burger@emclient.com

Phone: +420 739 024 024