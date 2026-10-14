Wesco International: Powering Sustainable Operations: Wesco Facilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Originally published in Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report

Our Facilities

Because we lease the majority of our facilities, energy management is complex. We have limited direct control over building systems, making landlord engagement and strategic lease negotiations critical to achieving efficiency gains. Where we own facilities, we can implement improvements directly.

Building Certifications

Part of our facility management for sustainability includes Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) certifications for several of our largest sites. These certifications span key locations across North America, including Avondale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Alsip, Illinois; Lewisville, Texas; Medley, Florida and Pointe-Claire, Canada. Internationally, we maintain ISO 14001 and BREEAM certifications at major facilities in the U.K. and Dubai, UAE. Our most recent achievement includes LEED certification for our Avondale, Arizona facility in 2025.

Renewable Energy

Our renewable energy program launched in 2024 with strategic focus on our highest-consumption states. We invested in locally-generated, Green-e certified renewable energy certificates (RECs) for all electricity use in Illinois, Texas, and Georgia - targeting the regions where clean energy delivers maximum impact. We also sourced renewable energy guaranteed origin (REGO) certificates for 100% of our electricity use in the U.K. Across all renewable instruments in 2025, Wesco measures a total of 27,120 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy. Participation in tax credit and community solar programs further supports renewable development in our operating regions.

Meeting the renewable energy challenge at scale required innovation across multiple procurement strategies in 2025:

Utility partnerships: Green tariff agreements were onboarded for approximately 27 sites across eight states, creating direct connections to renewable energy sources through our utility providers

Certificate programs: Maintaining our REC purchasing commitment with continued investment in verified local renewable projects

International reach: Exploring procurement options in the U.K. and other countries, extending our clean energy strategy beyond the U.S.

Leased Facilities

Landlord partnerships create opportunities within leased spaces. We actively engage building owners and property managers to identify efficiency improvements, while new lease negotiations now include energy efficiency requirements as standard terms, establishing performance baselines for our growing portfolio.

Owned Facilities

Direct ownership enables direct action. At Wesco-owned buildings, we strive to implement comprehensive efficiency initiatives such as HVAC system modernization, electrification projects and renewable energy installations.

Spotlight: Avondale Solar Installation

In 2025, Wesco launched a new rooftop solar project at our 409,000-square-foot Avondale, Ariz. facility, one of the largest facilities in our portfolio. The installation will significantly reduce the building's carbon emissions when complete. By repurposing solar panels and hardware from existing inventory, we're demonstrating how circular economy principles create both environmental and business value while advancing our renewable energy goals.

Read Wesco's full 2026 Sustainability Report here

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/powering-sustainable-operations-wesco-facilities-1236759