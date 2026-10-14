Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Blueprint Resolution Services ("BPRS"), an experienced, full-service Denver tax firm, is now accepting new clients for bookkeeping, tax preparation, and tax planning. For years, BPRS has provided these services to the businesses and individuals it represents before the IRS. Now they are available on their own.

For nearly a decade, BPRS has focused on tax resolution for businesses and individuals across the United States. Resolving an IRS issue often involves fixing underlying accounting and compliance problems. The BPRS team has rebuilt years of neglected books, prepared and filed missing returns, and negotiated plans to keep clients in good standing.

Until now, that work was limited to clients who hired BPRS to resolve a tax matter. Today, any business or individual can engage BPRS directly for bookkeeping or tax preparation.

"Our motto is: Correct the present; Resolve the past; Preserve the future," Blueprint CEO Christopher Kelley said. "We have a passion for supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs through sound accounting practices and planning. We have been doing this work for our resolution clients since day one. Opening it up means that the businesses that do not have a tax problem, and want to keep it that way, can work with the same team."

Services now open to new clients

Alongside its established "Resolve the past" tax resolution and IRS representation practice, Blueprint offers:

Bookkeeping and accounting, "Correct the present"

Bookkeeping reconciliation and catch-up

Ongoing bookkeeping management

Guidance from certified QuickBooks Online Elite ProAdvisors

Year-end accounting reports

Virtual CFO and business consulting

Tax preparation and planning, "Preserve the future"

Personal tax return preparation and filing

Business and corporate tax return preparation and filing

Assessment and filing of unfiled prior-year returns

Long-term tax planning and strategy

Businesses and individuals can learn more or schedule a consultation at https://www.blueprint-tax.com/.

About Blueprint Resolution Services

Blueprint Financial Consulting LLC, dba Blueprint Resolution Services, is an experienced, full-service Denver-based tax firm providing tax resolution, IRS representation, bookkeeping, tax preparation, and tax planning to businesses and individuals nationwide. Its licensed Enrolled Agents are enrolled to represent taxpayers before the IRS. The firm is located at 12015 E. 46th Ave., Ste. 420, Denver, CO 80239.

Blueprint Resolution Services is a private tax firm and is not affiliated with the IRS or any government agency. This release is for informational purposes and is not legal, tax, or accounting advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318813