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FE

WKN: A3C4MW | ISIN: SE0016785794 | Ticker-Symbol: Z2A
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 08:05
2,470 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4552,69017:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Emilshus acquires nine light industrial properties for MSEK 341

Emilshus has in four transactions acquired nine properties within the category light industry in Östergötland and Skåne with a total lettable area of 28,877 sqm. The annual rental value amounts to MSEK 31 and the average remaining lease term is 4.6 years.

The properties are located in attractive areas with strong transport connectivity and have an economic occupancy rate of 98%. Among the largest tenants are Ahlsell, Rexel and Byggmax.

Closing has taken place for properties with a total value of MSEK 113. Closing for the remaining properties are expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Emilshus continues to grow at a rapid pace with high-yielding properties that are let to stable tenants. Through these transactions, we are expanding our property portfolio in our prioritized growth regions Skåne and Östergötland", comments Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus.

Acquired properties

PropertyMunicipalityCategoryLettable area, sqmClosing date
Olsgård 3MalmöLight industry2,663Aug 24, 2026
Stenkrossen 1HässleholmLight industry5,417Oct 13, 2026
Trailern 10TrelleborgLight industry1,500Oct 16, 2026
Mården 5LandskronaLight industry1,500Oct 16, 2026
Greken 5LinköpingLight industry3,490Nov 2, 2026
Glasflaskan 1LinköpingLight industry3,151Nov 2, 2026
Grundet 9LinköpingLight industry1,658Nov 2, 2026
Prislappen 1LinköpingLight industry4,180Nov 2, 2026
Magnetbandet 3LinköpingLight industry5,318Nov 2, 2026

For additional information, please contact:
Jakob Fyrberg, CEO
E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com
Phone: +4670-593 95 96

About Emilshus
Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties in southern Sweden. The company's property portfolio at June 30, 2026 totaled 1,256 ksqm of lettable area distributed among 260 properties with an emphasis on light industry and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Emilshus - Storängsgatan 7 - 352 36 Växjö - www.emilshus.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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