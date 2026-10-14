Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Emilshus acquires nine light industrial properties for MSEK 341

Emilshus has in four transactions acquired nine properties within the category light industry in Östergötland and Skåne with a total lettable area of 28,877 sqm. The annual rental value amounts to MSEK 31 and the average remaining lease term is 4.6 years.

The properties are located in attractive areas with strong transport connectivity and have an economic occupancy rate of 98%. Among the largest tenants are Ahlsell, Rexel and Byggmax.

Closing has taken place for properties with a total value of MSEK 113. Closing for the remaining properties are expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Emilshus continues to grow at a rapid pace with high-yielding properties that are let to stable tenants. Through these transactions, we are expanding our property portfolio in our prioritized growth regions Skåne and Östergötland", comments Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus.

Acquired properties

Property Municipality Category Lettable area, sqm Closing date Olsgård 3 Malmö Light industry 2,663 Aug 24, 2026 Stenkrossen 1 Hässleholm Light industry 5,417 Oct 13, 2026 Trailern 10 Trelleborg Light industry 1,500 Oct 16, 2026 Mården 5 Landskrona Light industry 1,500 Oct 16, 2026 Greken 5 Linköping Light industry 3,490 Nov 2, 2026 Glasflaskan 1 Linköping Light industry 3,151 Nov 2, 2026 Grundet 9 Linköping Light industry 1,658 Nov 2, 2026 Prislappen 1 Linköping Light industry 4,180 Nov 2, 2026 Magnetbandet 3 Linköping Light industry 5,318 Nov 2, 2026

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Fyrberg, CEO

E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com

Phone: +4670-593 95 96

About Emilshus

Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties in southern Sweden. The company's property portfolio at June 30, 2026 totaled 1,256 ksqm of lettable area distributed among 260 properties with an emphasis on light industry and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Emilshus - Storängsgatan 7 - 352 36 Växjö - www.emilshus.com