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FE

WKN: A3C4MW | ISIN: SE0016785794 | Ticker-Symbol: Z2A
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:06
2,505 Euro
+1,42 % +0,035
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5252,63010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 19:00 Uhr
69 Leser
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Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Emilshus adopts a new dividend policy with the objective to distribute dividends to ordinary shareholders

Emilshus's Board of Directors has adopted a new dividend policy with the objective to also distribute dividends to ordinary shareholders, while maintaining a focus on profitable growth. The new dividend policy does not affect dividends on preference shares.

New dividend policy
Emilshus's objective is that the total dividend to ordinary and preference shareholders shall amount to approximately 25% of the profit from property management.

Background
Under the previous dividend policy, no dividends were paid on the ordinary shares. Over the past five years, Emilshus has increased its annual rental value from approximately MSEK 300 to nearly MSEK 1,200. The company has thereby achieved a satisfactory level of risk diversification. Given Emilshus's size and stability, the Board assesses that there are good opportunities to combine continued profitable growth with dividends to ordinary shareholders.

The new dividend policy will apply from the 2026 financial year onwards and will form the basis for the Board of Directors' dividend proposal to the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Dividends on the preference shares will not be affected by the new dividend policy.

"Emilshus was founded on the idea of creating a company that delivers high returns to its shareholders. After many years of strong and profitable growth, setting a dividend target for our ordinary shareholders is a natural next step, which we also believe will help strengthen interest in the company and its ordinary shares. At the same time, our high ambitions for the company's earnings growth remain unchanged", comments Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus.

For additional information, please contact:
Jakob Fyrberg, CEO
E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com
Phone: +4670-593 95 96

About Emilshus
Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties in southern Sweden. The company's property portfolio at June 30, 2026 totaled 1,256 ksqm of lettable area distributed among 260 properties with an emphasis on light industry and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Emilshus - Storängsgatan 7 - 352 36 Växjö - www.emilshus.com

This information is information that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-14 19:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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