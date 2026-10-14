The Best Breast Implants in Bellevue Are by Dr. Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / People in Bellevue are actively looking for a plastic surgeon with high surgical precision, volume, and expertise related to breast augmentation surgery in Bellevue. With more than 23 years of experience and over 20,000 surgeries performed, the best breast augmentation in Bellevue is done by Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body, located in neighboring Kirkland, just minutes from downtown Bellevue.

Dr. Nalluri's Experience and Individualized Surgical Planning

Breast augmentation involves more than selecting an implant size. Implant type, placement, incision location, existing breast tissue, body proportions, and the patient's desired appearance can all influence the surgical plan.

Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri, a plastic surgeon board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, has extensive experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery for breasts. With more than 23 years of experience and over 20,000 surgeries, his approach focuses on developing the surgical technique around each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals rather than applying one method to every patient.

An Accredited Surgical Facility Serving Bellevue

Northwest Face & Body is located in Kirkland, which is near Bellevue. The two cities share a border, and the practice sits just off I-405, roughly a 10-minute drive from downtown Bellevue. For patients living in Bellevue, this means consultations, surgery, and post-operative follow-up visits are all close to home, without the need to travel into Seattle.

The facility is accredited by the Washington State Department of Health, and its operating room is Medicare-certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This certification requires a facility to meet federal standards for patient safety, sterilization, anesthesia administration, emergency preparedness, staffing, and quality oversight. Bellevue patients choosing Dr. Nalluri can expect their breast augmentation to be performed in a regulated, highly accredited surgical environment.

Key facility credentials include:

Washington State Department of Health accreditation: The facility is licensed and accredited by the state's primary health regulatory agency.

The facility is licensed and accredited by the state's primary health regulatory agency. Medicare-certified operating room: The operating room meets federal requirements for surgical facilities and patient safety.

The operating room meets federal requirements for surgical facilities and patient safety. Convenient access from Bellevue: Bellevue shares a border with Bellevue directly, placing Northwest Face & Body within easy reach for patients living in Bellevue and surrounding Eastside communities.

The BAMWHAT Technique: Muscle Preservation and Rapid Recovery

One of the techniques that distinguishes Dr. Nalluri's approach to breast augmentation is his BAMWHAT technique. This technique is designed to preserve the pectoral muscle while using a small incision and a rapid-recovery approach.

For appropriately selected patients, the BAMWHAT technique can be performed under local anesthesia without general anesthesia. The procedure uses an approximately 1-inch incision beneath the breast or under the arm. Patients may be able to return to light work the following day, depending on their recovery.

Key features include:

One-inch incision: A small incision is placed beneath the breast or under the arm.

A small incision is placed beneath the breast or under the arm. Muscle preservation: The technique is designed to avoid cutting or lifting the pectoral muscle.

The technique is designed to avoid cutting or lifting the pectoral muscle. Local anesthesia: The procedure can be performed under local anesthesia without general anesthesia for appropriately selected patients.

The procedure can be performed under local anesthesia without general anesthesia for appropriately selected patients. Same-day discharge: Patients can return home after the procedure.

Patients can return home after the procedure. Rapid recovery: Some patients may return to light work the next day.

For patients seeking an alternative to conventional breast augmentation, BAMWHAT offers a different approach to incision placement, anesthesia, and implant positioning.

Motiva Breast Implants and Personalized Implant Selection

Dr. Nalluri works with Motiva implants, a newer generation of breast implants designed for a soft feel and natural movement. Implant characteristics, including surface technology, can vary by model. Dr. Nalluri discusses profile, projection, and volume options with each patient to help select implants that align with their anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Customized Breast Implant Placement Options

Implant placement is an important part of surgical planning. Dr. Nalluri offers subfascial placement, in which the implant sits beneath the fascia covering the muscle, providing a layer of tissue coverage without disturbing the pectoral muscle. Other placement options may be considered based on the patient's anatomy and clinical needs.

Dr. Nalluri evaluates anatomy, skin quality, breast tissue volume, activity level, and the patient's desired appearance before selecting an approach. Incision location, implant size, and recovery expectations are also discussed during planning.

Vectra 3D Imaging for Breast Augmentation Planning

Northwest Face & Body also uses Vectra 3D imaging during breast augmentation planning. The technology can help patients visualize potential changes using different implant sizes and shapes before surgery.

3D imaging provides an additional way for patients and surgeons to discuss expectations and implant selection during the consultation. It complements the surgeon's physical examination and clinical assessment.

Why Bellevue Patients Consider Dr. Nalluri for Breast Augmentation

Dr. Nalluri combines more than two decades of plastic surgery experience with multiple breast augmentation techniques and implant options. The BAMWHAT technique offers a muscle-preserving approach for appropriately selected patients, while different implant placement options allow surgical planning to reflect individual anatomy and goals. Northwest Face & Body is located in Kirkland, near Bellevue, with a Department of Health-accredited facility and a Medicare-certified operating room.

For patients actively looking for the best breast augmentation in the city, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body provides the best breast augmentation in Bellevue.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Phone: (425) 576-1700

Website: www.nwface.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-bellevue-1236688