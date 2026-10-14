Employee Stories brings verified employee voice into every stage of the candidate journey - now standard across every Happydance careers website

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Generative AI has made it easier than ever to sound convincing, and harder than ever to be believed. Candidates are using it to apply for more jobs, faster. Employers are using it to write polished careers content, faster. The result, according to Happydance Founder and CEO, Bryan Adams, is a trust recession in hiring.

Happydance is responding by making Employee Stories, a feature that brings real employee voices directly into the candidate journey, available natively as an option for Happydance customers using our Premium and Plus solution tiers.

"Anyone can sound credible right now, which is exactly why almost nobody is believed," said Bryan Adams, Founder and CEO of Happydance. "Careers pages have never been more polished, and so candidates have never trusted them less. The advantage isn't more polish. It's proof - real people telling real stories in their own words. That's why we built Employee Stories; these stories belong on a careers website, as standard."

The new Employee Stories functionality gives employer brand and talent acquisition teams an integrated way to collect authentic employee content and publish it across their careers website, job pages and social channels.

Employee Stories lets employees contribute video, written and photographic stories through guided campaigns focused on particular teams, roles, locations or themes. AI-guided prompts help employees tell more specific, meaningful stories, rather than generic ones, and brand-approved templates turn every contribution into on-brand, publish-ready content. Once approved, a story can be added to any careers website page and dynamically mapped to relevant job opportunities: an engineer's story appears alongside engineering roles, a Berlin-based employee's story appears to candidates exploring roles in Berlin.

Because Employee Stories is built into the Happydance platform, customers can manage collection, branding, consent, approval, publishing and performance reporting in one place. This removes the need for disconnected storytelling tools, manual uploads or additional ongoing agency and production support.

"Matching a candidate to the right proof at the right moment in the candidate journey is essential," said Jim Taylor, Managing Director of Happydance. "Employee Stories maps by role, team and location, so the right story reaches the right candidate without the employer brand or talent team needing to place it by hand. That's what makes always-on employee storytelling operational, not just a nice-to-have idea."

Traditionally, authentic employee storytelling has been hard to sustain due to the complexity of collecting, curating and producing content across multiple tools and platforms. But because Employee Stories is built directly into Happydance platform, customers will be able to manage collection, branding, approval, publishing, and performance analytics in one place.

Caption: Employee Stories adds real stories in real voices to the candidate journey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12807/318687_9b757041f4b25b16_001full.jpg

Backed by leading technology brands

The launch builds on Happydance's work with some of the world's best-known technology brands.

Employee Stories supports that shift by giving candidates richer, more relevant evidence of what it is really like to work inside an organization, giving them the tools to self-select. For employers, it turns employee storytelling from an occasional campaign into an always-on source of trusted content, and the ability to strategically place content at key moments throughout the candidate journey.

Keeping candidates need central to the experience

Employee Stories sits alongside Happydance's other investments in candidate clarity, including Job Match, Culture Compass and its in-development AI Insights, which aims to move analytics from reporting what happened to guiding customers on what to do next. Together, they reflect a belief that trust, not volume, will define the next era of hiring.

Employee Stories will begin rolling out across Happydance careers websites from November. Learn more at: https://www.happydance.love/platform/employee-stories/

Notes for Editors

About Happydance

Happydance is the careers website platform that makes candidate experience a competitive advantage. Built with employer branding at its core, Happydance helps organizations create fast, intelligent and engaging careers experiences that connect the right people with the right opportunities. Its platform combines the creative freedom of a bespoke careers website with the speed, security and scale of enterprise SaaS. Happydance is trusted by more than 100 organizations worldwide, including General Motors, Canva, Caterpillar, Domino's, Pinterest and National Grid. Visit: www.happydance.love

About Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is an author (Give & Get: Employer Branding & Sell The Truth) and the Founder and CEO of Happydance, an enterprise SaaS careers website platform used by some of the world's leading employers. He previously founded an award-winning employer brand agency and has spent more than two decades advising leaders on culture, communication and talent. His work has appeared in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur. An international keynote speaker and TEDx talk called "Culture Eats Competition for Breakfast", watched by more than a million people. Visit: www.happydance.love/employer-branding-keynote-speaker-bryan-adams/

Media enquiries

High-res images and product screenshots available on request. For all media enquiries and image requests, please contact Melanie Murphy:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318687