Tunisian national utility Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG) has launched a tender for the construction of a 50 MW solar PV plant linked with 10 MW/20 MWh of battery storage capacity. The selected developers will have to build the facility and the associated high-voltage grid infrastructure and transmission lines. The project will be located in Tataouine, in southern Tunisia. The deadline to submit project proposals is December 10. In March, Tunisia's Ministry of Energy and Mines also launched a tender for the construction of a 300 MW solar farm and a 150MW/540MWh of battery ...

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