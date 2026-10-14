Pic-Time Launches New Album Workflows and Powerful Tools to Enhance Album Sales

Album Starter and expanded album workflows make it easier for photographers to create, offer and sell personalized albums directly through the client gallery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Pic-Time , the leading gallery delivery platform for professional photographers, today announced the launch of Album Starter , the latest addition to its album experience, a new workflow for photographers to offer and promote albums to their clients. This addition follows the release of Pic-Time's Next Gen Album , introduced earlier this year - a breakthrough AI-powered album creator that uses clients' preferences to generate polished, personal story-driven albums in seconds. With the development of these tools, Pic-Time is advancing its vision to make albums a natural part of every gallery delivery.

"Photographers put an incredible amount of work into capturing moments and building a memorable experience for their clients," said Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time. "We want to give them the tools to keep creating value from the work they've already done, while giving their clients something meaningful they can hold onto. By making album creation, presentation and fulfillment part of the gallery experience, we're making it easier for photographers to expand their product offering and add another revenue stream to their business."

The process of delivering an online gallery along with album design has traditionally been a time consuming process. Images need to be selected, layouts created, clients engaged, revisions managed, and the finished product actually sold and delivered.

Pic-Time is now bringing the entire album experience directly into the gallery workflow, giving photographers powerful automation tools that save them time while allowing them to deliver stunning album design faster than ever. With new Album Starter, the Next-Gen Album Designer, and global print fulfillment, photographers can move from gallery delivery to a finished physical album, without piecing together separate tools or creating an entirely new sales process.

More Ways to Create: Album Design Built Into Your Gallery Workflow

At the center of the latest release is Album Starter, a new capability that automatically creates a complete album draft after a gallery is delivered. Rather than starting from a blank page, photographers receive a ready-made photo book draft with images selected and spreads designed around the story of the gallery.

Each album's narrative is tailored to the type of photography in the gallery . Wedding and event albums follow the chronology of the day, highlighting key people and moments, while family and portrait albums take a session-based approach to the storytelling. All the while, the photographer remains in control, with the generated album serving as a starting point for further refinements, from swapping images and adjusting spreads to finding specific people or moments that should be more prominently featured.

Once ready, the album is offered and promoted directly to the client through their Pic-Time gallery. Photographers have full control over how clients are notified - they can personalize the message, determine who sees the offer, and set pricing and shipping options. The album is promoted naturally as the client scrolls the gallery. The client is then able to explore the proposed design, purchase it as offered, or personalize it before ordering.

Automate Custom-Made Photo Books With Next-Gen Album Designer

Photographers can also offer albums as part of their shop. Pic-Time's Next-Gen Album Designer lets clients create personalized, story-driven albums through a guided experience. Users can indicate who the album is for, which people and moments matter most, and their design preferences - selections that then determine the resulting album design.

The automated workflow makes it simpler and faster than ever to create multiple custom photo albums based on the preferences specific to whom the album is created for. A finished album for the bride's parents will look and feel entirely different than one made for the groom's, featuring different people and moments that are specific to each side of the family - and instantly creating both is as easy as making a few key selections at the start of the process. Photographers can then use Pic-Time's Album Editor for detailed control over layouts, images, crops and spreads.

A Powerful Sales Ecosystem for Photographers

Pic-Time is constantly evolving to provide photographers one workflow from creation to fulfillment, making for a seamless client experience and engagement process.

Instead of delivering images through one service, designing elsewhere, uploading proofs into another system, managing client communication separately, and then coordinating production, Pic-Time keeps activity flowing smoothly in one place. The result is a workflow designed around both sides of a photographer's business: delivering an elevated experience for clients while creating more opportunities to generate revenue from work they have already produced.

With the latest expansion, Pic-Time's goal is to make selling an album part of every gallery, to feel less like starting another project, and more like the natural next step after delivering a gallery.

For more information, visit www.pic-time.com . Download the Pic-Time press kit here .

About Pic-Time

Pic-Time is a gallery delivery platform for professional photographers and videographers, built around the belief that presentation is part of the creative process. Its ecosystem brings together design-led galleries, a built-in print shop, album creation, marketing automation, and workflow tools that allow photographers to deliver their work with intention, create meaningful client experiences, and get the best impact out of their photos for their business and brand. For more information, visit https://www.pic-time.com/ .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674

SOURCE: Pic-Time

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pic-time-launches-new-album-workflows-and-powerful-tools-to-enha-1236752