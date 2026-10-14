New Clean Home catalytic carbon systems filter water at the point of entry, helping households reduce sediment, chlorine, chloramines and odors throughout the entire home

Visalia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Healthy Spring, a water filtration brand with more than 20 years of industry experience, today announced its Clean Home line of whole home water filtration systems. The systems give homeowners a single solution for cleaner water at every faucet, shower and appliance in the house.

Healthy Spring

Most homes rely on filters installed at a single kitchen faucet or in a pitcher. That leaves water used for showers, laundry, dishwashers and bathroom sinks untreated. Healthy Spring's whole home systems address this by filtering water at the point where it enters the home, so every outlet receives the same filtered supply.

Why filter water at the point of entry

Many municipal water systems use chlorine or chloramines to disinfect the supply. While these treatments keep water safe as it travels through city pipes, they can leave a noticeable taste and smell by the time water reaches the home. Older plumbing can also add sediment, rust, and grit along the way.

A point-of-entry system treats all of this in one place, before water branches out to the rest of the house. Families no longer need separate filters on every faucet and showerhead. Fixtures and water-using appliances also receive water with less sediment, which can help reduce buildup over time.

Point-of-entry filtration for the whole household

The Clean Home systems combine a 27 micron sediment pre-filter with a catalytic carbon main filter. The pre-filter captures sand, rust, and other particles before they reach the carbon stage. The catalytic carbon then helps reduce chlorine, chloramines, and unpleasant odors that many municipal water supplies contain.

The line includes four models, so homeowners can match capacity and maintenance needs to their household:

Clean Home Whole Home Catalytic Carbon System, 600,000 gallon with 27 micron pre-filter

with 27 micron pre-filter Clean Home Whole Home Backwashing Catalytic Carbon System, 600,000 gallon with 27 micron pre-filter

with 27 micron pre-filter Clean Home Whole Home Catalytic Carbon System, 900,000 gallon with 27 micron pre-filter

with 27 micron pre-filter Clean Home Whole Home Backwashing Catalytic Carbon System, 900,000 gallon with 27 micron pre-filter

The 900,000 gallon models suit larger households with higher water use. The backwashing models periodically flush the carbon bed, which helps maintain flow and extend media life between services.

Choosing the right system

Healthy Spring designed the line so homeowners can choose a system based on two simple questions: how much water the household uses, and how much maintenance they want to handle. Smaller homes and lower-use households can start with a 600,000 gallon model. Larger families, homes with several bathrooms, or properties with heavy daily use may prefer the 900,000 gallon capacity. Homeowners who want less hands-on upkeep can select a backwashing model in either size.

Comment from Healthy Spring

"Clean water should be simple, dependable and accessible for every family," said Brian of Healthy Spring. "Filtering one faucet only solves part of the problem. Our Clean Home systems treat water as it enters the house, so families get cleaner water in the shower, the laundry room and the kitchen alike."

"We have spent more than two decades in the water filtration industry, and we know that homeowners want a system they can install once and rely on for years," Brian added. "That is why we pair every system with easy access to replacement cartridges, fair pricing and support from a team that understands water treatment."

Ongoing maintenance with USA-made replacement cartridges

Healthy Spring supports each system with a full range of replacement cartridges, many of which are manufactured in the USA. The range includes melt-blown, pleated, string-wound and carbon filters. Most filters typically last 6 to 12 months, depending on water quality and household use, and homeowners can order replacements directly from the Healthy Spring website.

For plumbing contractors and water treatment installers, Healthy Spring also offers a Wholesale/PRO program with trade pricing on systems and cartridges.

Built for homeowners and installers

The Clean Home systems are designed for straightforward installation on the main water line, whether by a homeowner with plumbing experience or by a licensed professional. Customers can register their product on the Healthy Spring website and reach the company's team directly for help with setup, maintenance or cartridge selection.

Availability

The Clean Home whole home water filtration systems are available now at healthyspring.com/collections/whole-house-systems, with free shipping on all orders. Healthy Spring serves customers in the United States and Canada.

About Healthy Spring

Healthy Spring is a water filtration company whose team has worked in the industry for more than 20 years. The company offers whole home filtration systems, replacement cartridges, and parts and accessories for homeowners and professional installers across the United States and Canada. Many of its replacement filters are manufactured in the USA. Healthy Spring believes clean water should be simple, dependable and accessible. Learn more at www.healthyspring.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318899