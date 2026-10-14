NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / AccountAbility welcomes Dr. Fouad Khan as the new Global Head of Standards. Based in AccountAbility's New York office, Dr. Khan will oversee the development, growth, and market adoption of the AA1000 Series of Standards.

"Dr. Khan brings a unique combination of scientific rigor, regulatory fluency, and hands-on experience advising some of the world's largest organizations," said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, CEO of AccountAbility. "As AccountAbility continues to ensure that the AA1000 Series of Standards drive resilience and value for our stakeholders, we look forward to working with Dr. Khan to ensure they remain practical, trusted, and relevant for the realities that organizations face today and tomorrow."

Before joining AccountAbility, Dr. Khan advised some of the world's largest companies, financial institutions, and development organizations on sustainability strategy, Net Zero, climate risk, and reporting against frameworks such as CSRD, ISSB, TCFD, GRI, and SASB. He has held senior roles at Deloitte, the World Bank, WWF, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Nature Research, and the Korea Water Resources Corporation and has had academic placements at University of Houston, Central European University, Lund University, and Aarhus University. He has also served on the Science Based Targets initiative's Technical Advisory Group and its Expert Advisory Group on Measurement, Reporting and Verification.

"Dr. Khan has experience bridging science, policy, and business," said Dr. Natasha Matic, Chair of the AccountAbility Standards Board. "His depth of experience makes him well placed to work with the Board, our working groups, and global stakeholders to strengthen the AA1000 Series and broaden its use across sectors and geographies."

"This is an exciting time to join AccountAbility as the Global Head of Standards," said Dr. Fouad Khan. "Organizations are increasingly being asked to justifytheir sustainability statements, and the AA1000 Series of Standards has helped do just that for more than two decades. Companies are also being challenged on the depth and inclusiveness of their stakeholder engagements, particularly for infrastructure projects, and the upcoming AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standards version 3 will be poised to serve as the only benchmark for companies to demonstrate rigor and completion in their interaction with the stakeholders. I look forward to working with the AccountAbility Team to continue to build on nearly three decades of standards leadership, combining rigorous science with business practice and using the new tools and technologies entering the market to make the Standards easy to apply and ready for practical use."

Dr. Khan brings more than twenty years of international experience in corporate sustainability, standard setting, climate risk and disclosure, supply chain decarbonization, climate finance, and environmental and social safeguards. His work experience spans assignments in North America, Europe, South and East Asia, and Africa.

His appointment comes at a timely moment for AccountAbility as it advances the next generation of the AA1000 Series, including the forthcoming AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard (AA1000SES v3).

Dr. Khan holds a PhD in Environmental Science and Policy from Central European University, Hungary, an MS in Environmental Engineering from the University of Houston, USA, and a BE in Civil Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology, Pakistan.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is an expert international Sustainability Advisory and Standards firm. Established in 1995 and structured as a Public Benefit Corporation, we work with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and lead the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices and performance of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed.

AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, supported by a highly qualified team recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. AccountAbility is also acknowledged in the U.S. Library of Congress as a source of ESG & Sustainability research and thought leadership.

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Ms. Allison McKay

Allison.mckay@accountability.org

Senior Associate

AccountAbility

Website: www.accountability.org

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-welcomes-dr.-fouad-khan-as-the-new-global-head-of-1236783