GoDaddy: What Should You Sell for the Holidays? How to Find a Product People Will Actually Buy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What You'll Learn

How to find holiday products customers want without blindly chasing trends

How to source products, price your offer and stand out from competitors

How AI can help you develop a holiday product and get your business online

You have a holiday business idea. Now comes the next question: What should you sell and why would someone buy it from you?

Whether you're planning to sell handmade gifts, personalized products, digital downloads or seasonal services, the goal is the same: find something customers want, create an offer that stands out and make sure the numbers work before investing too much time or money.

Here's how to turn a general idea into a product or service you're ready to sell before the holidays.

How Do You Find Holiday Products That People Actually Want?

Start with customer needs, not just what's trending. Research trending holiday products, Christmas products to sell and gifts to sell online to understand what shoppers are interested in. Then look for opportunities to serve a specific audience or solve a particular problem.

For example, instead of selling generic holiday decorations, you could offer personalized ornaments for new homeowners. Instead of a general gift basket, you could create a locally sourced bundle for coffee lovers.

You could also explore handmade holiday products, printable gift tags, custom invitations or services such as holiday home decorating.

Try this AI prompt:

"Suggest 10 holiday products or services I could sell before Christmas based on my skills, hobbies, interests and a budget of $[X]. Include physical products, handmade items, digital products and services. For each idea, identify the target customer, potential demand and what could make the offer different."

Use the results as a starting point. Before committing, research competitors, customer feedback and relevant Christmas or Black Friday keywords to see how people describe what they want.

How Can You Make Your Holiday Product Stand Out?

You don't need to invent something completely new. You need to give customers a compelling reason to choose your offer.

Consider these approaches:

Personalization : Add names, messages or custom designs.

: Add names, messages or custom designs. Bundles : Combine complementary products into one convenient gift.

: Combine complementary products into one convenient gift. Convenience : Offer ready-to-gift packaging or products organized by recipient.

: Offer ready-to-gift packaging or products organized by recipient. A specific audience : Create products for new parents, pet owners, teachers or local sports fans.

: Create products for new parents, pet owners, teachers or local sports fans. Private label products: Explore whether sourcing products under your own brand makes sense for your budget and timeline.

The right approach depends on your customers and resources. A digital planner might stand out through its design and niche audience, while a handmade gift could offer personalization that mass-market retailers don't.

Think about the entire offer, not just the product itself. A thoughtful bundle, clear product description and simple buying experience can make a familiar item more appealing.

How Do You Source Holiday Products Without Overspending?

Before ordering inventory, understand your costs and how much you can realistically sell before the season ends.

If you're researching private label holiday products or other products to source, compare suppliers, minimum order quantities, production times, shipping costs and reliability. Seasonal inventory can be difficult to sell once demand drops, so avoid committing more than you can reasonably afford to have left over.

Calculate your basic costs, including materials, packaging, shipping, payment processing and any marketplace fees. Then determine what price leaves enough margin to make the effort worthwhile.

For example, if a gift bundle costs $12 to assemble and package, selling it for $15 may leave little room for shipping, marketing and other expenses. A higher price could be justified if the bundle offers personalization or convenience customers value.

Start small when possible, test demand and adjust before placing larger orders.

What Holiday Offers Will Encourage Customers to Buy?

Your product is only part of the decision. Your offer helps customers understand its value.

Holiday promotion ideas include curated gift bundles, free personalization, tiered pricing or a limited-time discount. For Black Friday marketing ideas, you could introduce a special bundle or offer a discount on a product with healthy margins.

Avoid discounting simply because competitors are doing it. Calculate your costs first and make sure the promotion still supports your business goals.

Try this AI prompt:

"I sell [product] to [target customer] with a budget of $[X]. Suggest five holiday offers or gift bundles at different price points. Explain the appeal of each offer, estimate the costs I should consider and suggest ways to differentiate it from larger retailers."

Once you have a product and offer worth promoting, you'll need a place for customers to discover and purchase it.

How Can AI Help You Turn Your Product Idea into an Online Business?

A website gives customers a place to learn about your products, understand your offer and take the next step toward purchasing.

GoDaddy Airo uses AI to help you create a website and branding, including a logo, so you can establish an online presence without starting every element from scratch. You can use that foundation to showcase your holiday products, explain what makes them special and prepare your business for seasonal shoppers.

As you build, consider your holiday landing page, product descriptions and how customers will find you through search. Relevant ecommerce SEO and a clear shopping experience can help customers understand what you sell.

You can also plan how you'll reach customers through email marketing for ecommerce, SMS marketing for ecommerce and a holiday marketing calendar. These activities work best when you have a defined product and a clear offer to promote.

How Do You Turn Your Holiday Product into a Business?

You don't need a huge inventory or a completely original idea to get started. Focus on a specific customer, develop an offer that makes sense financially and test demand before investing more.

Then build the online presence you need to reach customers.

Ready to bring your holiday business idea to life? Try GoDaddy Airo to create your website and branding with AI and take the next step toward launching your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can you tell whether a holiday product has enough demand?

Look at customer search behavior, competitor offerings, product reviews and questions people ask about similar products. These signals can help you assess interest, although they don't guarantee sales.

Is it better to sell seasonal products or products people buy year-round?

Both can work. Seasonal products may benefit from concentrated holiday demand, while year-round products can provide opportunities beyond December. Consider your budget, timeline and whether you want the business to continue after the holidays.

What should you know before selling private label holiday products?

Research supplier reliability, minimum orders, production timelines, product quality and total costs. Make sure you understand any applicable labeling, safety or regulatory requirements before selling.

How can you promote a new holiday product without a large advertising budget?

Start with the channels your target customers already use. Share useful product demonstrations, partner with relevant local businesses, build an email list and test small promotions. A focused audience and clear offer can be more useful than trying to reach everyone.

What website builders can help you launch an online store for the holidays?

AI-powered website builders can help simplify website creation and branding. GoDaddy Airo can help you establish your online presence with AI-generated website content and branding, giving you a starting point for showcasing your products and preparing to reach customers.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-should-you-sell-for-the-holidays-how-to-find-a-product-peop-1236784