Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales, National Bank Investments Inc. ("National Bank Investments" or "NBI"), and members of his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their ETF Portfolios, Thematic Rotation ETF and new ETF series of their SmartData Funds:

NBI Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: NBLD)

NBI Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSX: NCNS)

NBI Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: NEQT)

NBI Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: NGRW)

NBI Thematic Rotation ETF (TSX: NTHM)

NBI SmartData International Equity Covered Call Fund (TSX: NICC)

NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Covered Call Fund (TSX: NUCC)

NBI SmartData Enhanced Yield U.S. Equity Fund (TSX: NSUY)

NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund (TSX: NSDC)

NBI Target 2032 Investment Grade Bond Fund (TSX: NTGG)

NBI Ultra Short-Term Fixed Income Fund (TSX: NUST)





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NBI is an investment fund management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $128 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318930