BHG Financial Named One of America's Most Admired Workplaces by Newsweek

This places BHG Financial alongside some of the nation's most recognizable brands and underscores the company's reputation as a destination for top talent

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions, was named one of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2027 by Newsweek, placing the company among a standout group of organizations recognized for building workplaces that employees value and admire.

BHG Financial joins an impressive roster of nationally recognized brands on this list, including Nike, Google, Netflix, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Being recognized among companies and organizations of this caliber underscores the strength of BHG Financial's workplace culture and its reputation as a destination for talented, high-performing professionals.

The Newsweek ranking, developed in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluates companies based on employee feedback and a range of workplace factors, including leadership, culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth.

"The companies people admire most are the ones that give talented people a reason to stay, grow, and do their best work," Albert Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial, said. "We've built BHG Financial around high expectations, high performance, and meaningful opportunity. To see our company honored alongside some of the most recognizable organizations in the country is a tremendous reflection of the people who make BHG Financial what it is."

The Newsweek recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades for BHG Financial, including recognition among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, Great Place to Work certification, and other national workplace honors.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $32 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-named-one-of-americas-most-admired-workplaces-by-newsw-1236150