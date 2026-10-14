New integration will let enterprises price directly on the data they already govern in Databricks, cutting implementation time, eliminating stale data, and turning lakehouse investments into margin

Pricefx, a global leader in pricing intelligence for B2B enterprises, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. The partnership will soon introduce a native integration between the Pricefx Enterprise Pricing Intelligence Platform and the Databricks Data AI Platform giving manufacturers and distributors a governed, flexible path to manage pricing, optimize deals to the best outcome, and spot margin risks and opportunities using the commercial data they already run in Databricks. The integration will help enterprises turn governed data and AI into measurable business value by connecting pricing intelligence directly to their existing data foundation.

For most B2B enterprises, the transaction, cost, customer and competitive data that drives pricing decisions already lives in Databricks. Moving that data into a pricing system has typically meant customized integrations, lengthy mapping projects, and reporting that lags hours behind the business. The Pricefx and Databricks integration will remove that friction, so pricing teams act on current, trusted data and data teams keep a single governed source of truth with centralized governance through Unity Catalog.

Three Ways to Connect, One Pricing Experience

Recognizing that every organization is at a different stage of its data strategy, Pricefx will deliver in three milestones that customers can adopt independently or grow into over time:

Pricefx Data Connect for Databricks: Pricefx connects to Databricks as a governed data source, discovering available tables through Unity Catalog and feeding price lists, quotes and approvals in Pricefx on a schedule or on demand. Databricks stays the system of record and customers onboard pricing data without a custom build, making it the fastest way to put lakehouse data to work in pricing.

Pricefx connects to Databricks as a governed data source, discovering available tables through Unity Catalog and feeding price lists, quotes and approvals in Pricefx on a schedule or on demand. Databricks stays the system of record and customers onboard pricing data without a custom build, making it the fastest way to put lakehouse data to work in pricing. Pricefx Zero-Copy for Databricks (coming soon): Data will stay in Databricks. Pricefx applications run on pricing-ready lakehouse data through open, zero-copy sharing, so pricing, finance and data teams work from one governed copy, with no duplicate data, sync lag or reconciliation, and every price decision traceable to its source.

Data will stay in Databricks. Pricefx applications run on pricing-ready lakehouse data through open, zero-copy sharing, so pricing, finance and data teams work from one governed copy, with no duplicate data, sync lag or reconciliation, and every price decision traceable to its source. Pricefx Agents on Databricks Marketplace (coming soon): Pricefx will bring its pricing Agents and a Pricefx MCP app to Databricks Marketplace, so analysts can ask Databricks Genie about margin, price waterfalls and deals using Pricefx intelligence inside their own workspace. A free Try-me notebook will let teams find margin leakage on demo chemicals data in about 15 minutes, then rerun the same model on their own data. The Margin Leakage Agent will be followed by Cost Pass-Through, Deal Outlier and Price Realization Agents in the coming months. Agents run in the customer's Databricks workspace under Unity Catalog governance, with only recommended actions sent to Pricefx for approval and execution.

Across all three milestones, pricing teams will keep the same Pricefx experience, including Price Setting, Quoting, Rebates, Agreements, AI-driven Price and Deal Optimization and connected pricing Agents, while IT retains centralized governance, security and access control in Databricks. By grounding AI-powered pricing decisions and agents in trusted enterprise data and business context, the integrations will help organizations move from insights to action while maintaining control over their data and AI.

By reducing or eliminating the need to build complex data pipelines and move data between systems, the integration can significantly accelerate time to value while lowering implementation costs and complexity. Pricing decisions are made using the latest governed enterprise data rather than an aging copy, helping companies ensure that pricing and margin decisions reflect current business conditions. With fewer custom integrations and duplicate data stores to build, secure and maintain, organizations can also simplify their technology environments and reduce ongoing operational overhead.

The integration also helps companies get more value from their existing Databricks investment by extending the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform into pricing and margin management, a high-impact commercial use case for B2B organizations. It also creates a foundation for agentic pricing, giving Pricefx AI agents direct access to governed enterprise context they can use to recommend next-best pricing actions.

"Enterprises have invested heavily in Databricks to bring their data together, and pricing is where that investment should pay off directly in margin," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx. "This partnership lets our customers price on the data they already trust, without customized integrations or waiting on stale reports. Whether a company wants to start by connecting its data or run Pricefx natively on its lakehouse, we're meeting them where their data lives and turning it into profitable growth."

"Customers want to get more out of the data they have already unified and governed in Databricks, and pricing is one of the most direct routes from data to business outcomes," said Jason Pohl, Built-On CTO and Founder of Databricks Labs at Databricks. "By building on the Databricks Data AI Platform, Pricefx brings AI-powered pricing to that data while it stays under Unity Catalog governance. That gives our joint customers a new, high-value use case on the platform they already run, and a faster path from insight to action."

Pricefx unveiled the integration onstage today at Accelerate 2026, Pricefx's annual customer conference for commercial and pricing leaders, taking place October 13-15 in Denver. To learn more, visit www.pricefx.com/partners/databricks.

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About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered B2B price optimization and management for enterprise manufacturers and distributors. The Pricefx Enterprise Pricing Intelligence Platform brings together connected pricing Agents, AI-driven price and deal optimization, and core capabilities including price setting, quoting, rebates, agreements, and sales guidance to enable organizations to turn pricing into a strategic growth lever. Embedded within leading enterprise ecosystems such as SAP and Salesforce, Pricefx integrates pricing intelligence directly into systems teams use every day, helping to align pricing strategy with deal execution at scale. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry's fastest time to value, with customers typically activating in under six months and achieving an average first-year ROI of 15X. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

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