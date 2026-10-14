paid Recognized for Best Use of AI in Influencer

Through its innovative work with Virgin Voyages' Creator Voyage Campaign, paid won a Silver Award for its AI-powered monitoring system, measurement tools, and platform insights.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / paid , the leading creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands, today announced it has won Silver in the 'Best Use of AI in Influencer Marketing' category at the 2026 Global Influencer Marketing Awards (GIMA), for its innovative work on the Virgin Voyages' Creator Voyage Campaign.

In April of 2026, in partnership with TikTok, Virgin Voyages partnered with paid to make cruise travel feel like a live cultural moment rather than a traditional travel category. Together, they activated a curated roster of creators across four social platforms in real time, one of operational feasibility at a scale the industry had not previously attempted.

paid met Virgin Voyages' unique campaign needs by designing and deploying a unified AI-powered monitoring and measurement tool purpose-built for the scale and speed the program demanded. The result was real-time performance visibility at a level not previously achieved, crossing 1M views within 36 hours, with per-creator, per-platform reporting live throughout the voyage.

"We're incredibly proud of the work our team has done with Virgin Voyages, and this recognition from GIMA reinforces the innovation we're pioneering throughout the creator ecosystem," said Dave Hampton, CTO of paid. "Our company looks forward to continuously redefining how brands and creators collaborate through real-time, data-driven measurement."

paid's system ingested and categorized 6,500+ posts from 1,000+ monitored accounts during the voyage. With their oversight, every post was evaluated against brief alignment and tagged against a structured content taxonomy for theme-level performance analysis, all running simultaneously.

GIMA, run by Hello Partner, features an independent panel of judges who score every entry to recognize the best influencer campaigns, talent, and innovation in the industry. The Best Use of AI in Influencer Marketing category awards strategic AI use in measurement while maintaining authenticity and delivering measurable impact. Now in its eighth year, GIMA is the global benchmark for creator-led marketing excellence, and paid's Silver placement reflects work judged among the strongest in its category.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales - allie@notablypr.com

About paid

paid is creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands. Most brands run creator marketing as one-off campaigns across disconnected vendors and tools, so every campaign starts from zero. paid brings the network, workflows, and data together with its technology and team of creative, media, and measurement experts-so creator relationships, data, and insights carry forward and every campaign builds on the last. Brands like Coca-Cola and Virgin Voyages run their creator programs on paid, which has been named Overall Creator Marketing Company of the Year at the MarTech Awards, Creator Marketing Platform of the Year by Adweek, and a silver winner for Best Use of AI at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards. The company has offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com .

SOURCE: paid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paid-recognized-for-best-use-of-ai-in-influencer-1236799