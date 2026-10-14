Meridian Holdings Inc.: MRDN's Expanse Studios Starts Live Operations in Sweden

Launch marks the first revenue-generating deployment under Expanse Studios' Swedish software provider license and expands its presence in a regulated European market.

VALLETTA, MT AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) announced that its B2B game development division, Expanse Studios ("Expanse"), has gone live with an operator licensed by the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen). The launch marks Expanse's first live operator deployment in Sweden and the first commercial activation of its Swedish software provider license.

Granted in December 2025 and valid through December 2030, the license allows Expanse to operate as a software provider in Sweden's regulated online gaming market. The new deployment moves the studio beyond licensing approval into active commercial operations in the country.

Sweden represents an important addition to Expanse's regulated-market footprint. Its online gaming sector operates under a licensing framework overseen by Spelinspektionen, making partnerships with licensed operators an important route for suppliers seeking to distribute content within the regulated market.

"A license is the permission to compete. Going live is the proof that our content clears the bar," said Damjan Stamenkovic, Chief Executive Officer of Expanse Studios. "Sweden holds one of the most demanding regulatory standards in Europe. Launching with a licensed operator there confirms that our content and compliance meet that standard in practice, not just on paper."

Expanding Expanse's Regulated-Market Reach

The Swedish deployment builds on Expanse's existing international distribution network. The studio holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa, including Sweden, Malta, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Brazil and Colombia.

Expanse distributes a portfolio of nearly 100 proprietary game titles to more than 1,800 online casino brands worldwide. Its portfolio spans slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games.

For Meridian, the Swedish launch supports its broader strategy of expanding business-to-business revenue alongside its consumer-facing gaming operations. By bringing its content to another regulated market, Expanse continues to develop its international distribution footprint and commercial relationships with licensed operators.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes nearly 100 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America and holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information, visit expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across more than 25 international regulated markets. Its B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and South America.

Meridian's B2B division comprises game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, which develop, license and distribute proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or contact ir@meridian-holdings.com.

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mrdns-expanse-studios-starts-live-operations-in-sweden-1236793