ShimmerScreen, America's Top Architectural Metal Curtain Manufacturer, Brings Elegant Privacy and Modern Design to a New Nail Salon with Custom Metal Chain Curtains

American-made architectural metal ball chain curtains create five decorative partitions, combining client privacy with an open, inviting salon atmosphere.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the architectural metal curtain division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., was recently featured in a new nail salon in Georgia, where five custom metal ball chain curtains were installed to create decorative partitions between salon chairs. The floor-to-ceiling installations provide a distinctive alternative to traditional walls and solid dividers, helping define individual treatment areas while preserving the salon's open, welcoming atmosphere.

Manufactured in Mount Vernon, New York, ShimmerScreen's architectural metal chain curtains combine practical space separation with decorative appeal, offering salon owners and interior designers a versatile way to incorporate privacy into modern beauty and wellness environments.

Medieval Brass Ball Chain Adds Warmth and Dimension

The installation features 3/16" Round Medieval Brass ShimmerScreen, selected to complement the salon's warm, neutral interior. The darker metallic finish provides an elegant contrast to the light hardwood floors and walls, adding richness and texture throughout the space.

The smaller 3/16" ball chain creates a delicate, jewelry-like appearance, with the curtains adding depth and dimension to the salon. Suspended from straight tracks, the metal curtains extend from the ceiling to the floor, creating decorative barriers between treatment areas without the visual weight of permanent partitions.

Lighting throughout the salon interacts with the metallic beads, producing a shimmering effect that further enhances the space.

"It is exciting to see how ShimmerScreen can be used to transform a space," said Catherine Taubner, Executive Vice President of ShimmerScreen. "Our metal ball chain curtains offer a unique way to create privacy while adding elegance and dimension to a space. ShimmerScreen provides a design option that can be both practical and beautiful."



Decorative Privacy Solutions for Salons and Spas

ShimmerScreen's architectural metal curtains offer a customizable solution that defines individual areas while allowing light and visibility to pass between the strands.

Beyond this latest salon installation, ShimmerScreen can be incorporated into beauty and wellness environments in numerous ways. Decorative chain partitions can be installed between pedicure chairs and other salon stations, used to separate shampoo stations from the rest of a hair salon, or designed to distinguish manicure stations from waiting areas.

These applications allow salon owners to establish distinct spaces for different services while maintaining a cohesive, inviting environment. In addition to functional partitions, decorative metal chain curtains can serve as architectural accents that enhance the overall client experience.



Custom Metal Chain Curtains Designed for Beauty and Wellness Environments

ShimmerScreen offers a wide selection of ball chain sizes, styles, materials, and finishes, giving architects and interior designers flexibility when specifying decorative metal curtains for salons and spas. Custom track configurations, including straight, circular, and curved systems, allow installations to be tailored to individual layouts and design requirements.

Material selection is especially important in environments where humidity and moisture may be present. ShimmerScreen's 304 Stainless Steel provides rust and corrosion resistance, making it a durable option for areas exposed to elevated moisture levels. For designers seeking a warmer, gold-toned appearance, Yellow Brass offers another distinctive aesthetic and does not rust. ShimmerScreen also offers a variety of decorative finishes, providing additional creative freedom.

Explore ShimmerScreen's Salon and Spa Installations

To discover how ShimmerScreen's American-made architectural metal chain curtains can be incorporated into salon and spa interiors, explore completed salon and spa installations or request samples and a custom quote.

Visit www.shimmerscreen.com to learn more about available styles, finishes, and architectural applications. Customers can also explore products through the online store at shop.shimmerscreen.com.

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen creates custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window treatments, ceiling features, lighting elements, and screening solutions for commercial and residential environments.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen reimagined traditional metal ball chain as an architectural design material. Today, its installations can be found in hotels, corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, museums, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and residences worldwide.

Manufactured in the United States by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., ShimmerScreen combines design flexibility with established manufacturing expertise. Each installation is produced to the specifications of its project, helping architects and designers define spaces while preserving light, visibility, airflow, and openness.

Learn more at www.ShimmerScreen.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Family-owned since 1938. American-made for nearly 90 years.

Founded by a father and son in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain and the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States.

Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, the company manufactures millions of feet of ball chain each week at its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, New York. Its products serve customers throughout North America and around the world across architecture, interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial, retail, medical, and consumer markets.

Ball Chain has proudly supplied the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of United States service members, reflecting a longstanding commitment to quality and dependable manufacturing.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, the company's divisions include LogoTags, which provides custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across its businesses, Ball Chain combines the personal attention of a family-owned company with the manufacturing experience, innovation, and responsive service customers need to move their projects forward.

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Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Catherine Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-americas-top-architectural-metal-curtain-manufacturer-b-1236800