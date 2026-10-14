More Than 2 Million Dogs Reach for Zen: Elanco Helps Veterinarians and Pet Owners Navigate Extended Allergy Season With Zenrelia

New report shows warmer fall, later freeze and a longer allergy season across the country. i

Seasonal allergies increase the risk of itchy dogs, and nearly 9 in 10 dogs in the U.S. are "itchy dogs" according to their pet owners, having experienced symptoms of itchiness at some point in the year. ii

Zenrelia equips veterinarians and pet owners with an effective, convenient, and safe once-daily oral JAK inhibitor for control of itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies in dogs at least 12 months of age.

Real-world success and testimonials highlight the efficacy of Zenrelia with over 2 million dogs treated worldwideiii and 99% prescribing loyalty among U.S. veterinarians*.iv

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Allergy season is getting longer, leaving people and their pets with more pollen-filled, itchy days ahead. A new Climate Central report shows that the "freeze-free" fall season-September through November- lengthened by an average of 11 days from 1970 to 2025, and by two weeks or more in about a third of U.S. cities studied.i For dogs with allergic itch, a longer season can mean more time spent itching and scratching. Elanco's Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets) has already treated more than 2 million dogsiii in 48 countries worldwide including the U.S., EU, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Australia and Japan. With allergy season not stopping just yet, Elanco is encouraging veterinarians and pet owners to be on the lookout for itchy dogs and work together to find itch relief.

"Pet owners and veterinarians need to be on high-alert and look for signs of allergic and atopic dermatitis, given that allergy season will be longer this year," said Dr. Jennifer Miller, veterinarian and dermatology medical strategy lead at Elanco. "Itching, scratching, chewing, biting, even smelly skin are all signs that a dog's immune system could be overreacting to environmental allergens."

Zenrelia is an effective, convenient, once daily oral JAK inhibitor for control of itching associated with skin allergies in dogs at least 12 months of age. The product was first approved in the U.S. and launched in September 2024 and has since changed the lives of dogs like Trooper, Hunter, Scrappy and others. Since launch, Zenrelia has seen a 99% prescribing loyalty among U.S. veterinarians*.ii

Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations and should not have a serious infection before starting Zenrelia. You can learn more about Zenrelia at zenrelia.com.

Managing a Lengthened and More Intense Allergy Season

Since 1970, the annual freeze-free fall season has lengthened in 88% of U.S. cities analyzed,i, giving pollen-producing plants more time to grow. In some of the hardest-hit cities, the freeze-free fall season alone has stretched by more than three weeks, led by:

Toledo, Ohio (+28 days)

Reno, Nevada (+26 days)

Boise, Idaho and Tupelo, Mississippi (+24 days each),

Richmond, Virginia (+23 days)i

"In Toledo, we've seen the fall allergy season stretch later and later, and our exam rooms reflect it. More dogs are coming in scratching, licking and chewing well into the fall, and owners are exhausted from watching their pets struggle," said Dr. Sarah Peton, Regional Consulting Veterinarian at Elanco. "Zenrelia has given us a once-daily option that helps get these dogs comfortable again, which makes a real difference for both the patient and the family at home."

The America's Itchy Dogs Report found that during allergy season dog owners invest more time and money on treatments, yet they strongly desire a simple, cost-effective solution to relieve their dogs' itch. In fact, more than half of dog owners express a clear preference for a once-daily treatment over a complex regimen or frequent veterinary visits.ii

Meet Freddie: From Surrender to Second Chance

Freddie was surrendered to Tender Touch Veterinary Hospital in 2024 after her original owner considered euthanasia due to her uncontrolled itch. Upon surrender, her face was raw and bloody, and her skin was pink and inflamed. She tried multiple prescriptions and over-the-counter therapies, which improved her general skin condition, however she still experienced unresolved symptoms with her new owner and clinic staff member noting, "Before starting Zenrelia in 2025 Freddie still dealt with consistent allergy flare-ups that caused painful, raw hotspots in the same areas. Her paws were red and extremely itchy, and she would lick them until they were raw. Zenrelia reduced her itching and scratching, giving her the comfort she needed to just be a happy, normal dog again."

Dogs should be monitored for infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. The most common side effects of Zenrelia are vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness.



Freddie, a five-year-old mixed-breed dog from Maine, was surrendered in early 2024 and was formally adopted by a clinic staff member in June 2024. Freddie's skin condition began to improve under Tender Touch Veterinary Hospital's care using other prescription medications and over-the-counter therapies; however, she still dealt with raw, irritated skin and hot spots. These photos show initial healing from July and August of 2024 prior to starting Zenrelia. Freddie started Zenrelia in March of 2025, and these photos show the condition of her skin and coat after 3 months on Zenrelia. Individual results may vary.

"Freddie's case is an example of how persistent itching can eventually break down both the pet and owner's quality of life," said Dr. Miller. "Zenrelia offers veterinarians a critical tool for their toolbox and is an important addition to Elanco's dermatology portfolio."

The label's Boxed Warning advises discontinuation of Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and withholding Zenrelia for at least 28 days after vaccination due to the risk of inadequate immune response to vaccines.

Frequently Asked Questions about Zenrelia and Itchy Dogs:

How many dogs suffer from allergic and atopic itch?

The America's Itchy Dogs Report found that nearly 9 in 10 dogs in the U.S. are "itchy dogs" according to their pet owners, having experienced symptoms of itchiness at some point in the year. That's nearly 79 million "itchy dogs" across the country.ii

What is Zenrelia?

Zenrelia is a once-daily treatment that offers relief from itchy and irritated skin caused by allergic and atopic dermatitis. Zenrelia is a prescription medication used to control itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies for dogs over 12 months of age.

Is Zenrelia safe for dogs?

Yes. Zenrelia is FDA-approved, meaning it has undergone rigorous testing and has been shown to be safe and effective when used according to the label. Zenrelia does carry a Box Warning about an inadequate immune response to vaccines, meaning that it needs to be discontinued 28 days to 3 months before a vaccination, and withheld for at least 28 days afterward. Do not use in dogs with a serious infection.

What types of allergies can Zenrelia treat?

Zenrelia is approved to treat skin allergies in dogs, including canine atopic dermatitis, flea allergy, food allergies, and contact dermatitis.

When does Zenrelia begin working?

Zenrelia is rapidly absorbed after oral administration and begins to work quickly.[i]

Can Zenrelia be used long term?

There is no labeled limit to duration of Zenrelia use. One indication for Zenrelia is atopic dermatitis, which is a chronic condition. Safety studies evaluated use of Zenrelia for up to 6 months.[ii]

Should Zenrelia be used daily, or can it be stopped and started as needed?

Zenrelia should be given once daily. Use can be started or stopped at any time, without loading doses (multiple doses a day) or tapering (slowing stopping over time). Discuss any dosing changes with your veterinarian.

Learn more about Zenrelia at zenrelia.com.

INDICATIONS

Zenrelia is a prescription medication used to control itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies for dogs over 12 months of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Read the package insert, including the Boxed Warning, before using this drug. For full prescribing information speak with your veterinarian, call 1 888 545 5973 or visit www.elancolabels.com/us/zenrelia.

WARNING: INADEQUATE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES. Based on results of the vaccine response study, dogs receiving Zenrelia are at risk of an inadequate immune response to vaccines. Discontinue Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and withhold Zenrelia for at least 28 days after vaccination. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. Do not use in dogs less than 12 months old or dogs with a serious infection. Dogs should be monitored for infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. Neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed during clinical studies. The most common side effects were vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. Zenrelia has not been tested in dogs used for breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs and has not been evaluated in combination with glucocorticoids, cyclosporine, or other immune suppressive drugs.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose - all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

PM-US-26-1671

i Climate Central, "Warmer Fall, Later Freeze, Longer Allergy Season," Climate Matters, September 23, 2026, https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-matters/fall-allergy-season.

ii Elanco Animal Health. Data on File. REF-28442

iii Elanco Animal Health. Data on File. REF-29768

iv Market research March 2026. Data from the Zenrelia SOV Refresh & Label Language Evaluation.

v Forster S, Boegel A, Despa S, et al. Comparative efficacy and safety of ilunocitinib and oclacitinib for the control of pruritus and associated skin lesions in dogs with atopic dermatitis. Veterinary Dermatology. 2025; 1-10.

vi Kuntz et al. Safety of ilunocitinib tablets (ZenreliaTM) after once daily oral administration in dogs. BMC Vet Research. (2025) 21:144

*Among surveyed veterinarians who are Zenrelia prescribers, 99% indicated they plan to continue prescribing Zenrelia.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/more-than-2-million-dogs-reach-for-zen-elanco-helps-veterinarians-and-1236803