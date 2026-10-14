APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

14 October 2026

Dear Shareholder

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX: AON, Euronext Growth: ALAON) (the Company) advises that its Annual General Meeting (Meeting) will be on 17 November 2026 at 9.00am (AWST) at the Conference Room, Ground Floor, 28 The Esplanade, Perth Western Australia 6000.

In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (unless a shareholder has elected to receive documents in hard copy in accordance with the timeframe specified in section 110E(8) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)).

A copy of the Meeting materials can be viewed and downloaded online as follows:

You can access the Meeting materials online at the Company's website: www.apollominerals.com/investors/asx-announcements/

A complete copy of the Meeting materials has been posted to the Company's ASX Market announcements page at www.asx.com.au under the Company's ASX code "AON" or

If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Meeting materials and the voting instruction form.

The Company intends to hold a physical meeting. The Company will notify any changes to this by way of an announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website.

The Meeting materials are important and should be read in their entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your stock broker, investment advisor, accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser.

How do I update my communications preference?

Shareholders can still elect to receive some or all of their communications in physical or electronic form or elect not to receive certain documents such as annual reports. To review your communications preferences, or sign up to receive your shareholder communications via email, please update your communication preferences at https://investor.automic.com.au/

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Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF