PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

18 November 2026, Apollo Minerals Limited (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX: AON) (Company) advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 17 November 2026.

The resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of AGM previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

All resolutions were decided on and carried by way of a poll.

In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the details of the poll and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out over page.

For further information please contact:

Lachlan Lynch, Company Secretary

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF