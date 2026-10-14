Nextiva Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2026 Builders and Innovators Summit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Today, Goldman Sachs is recognizing Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2026 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Tomas Gorny among entrepreneurs across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. A serial technology entrepreneur, Gorny has built companies through successive waves of innovation, from the rise of the internet to cloud communications and now AI. Under his leadership, Nextiva serves more than 100,000 businesses. Today, he is leading the company toward a future where people and an AI workforce work together across every channel, with shared memory and intelligence that turn conversations with customers and across teams into better business outcomes in real time.

"Conversations are the lifeblood of every business. They are how businesses build trust with customers, teams get work done, and companies grow," said Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO of Nextiva. "Every conversation should make the business smarter. We're building a system that carries that knowledge forward, so people and AI know what happened, what was promised, and what needs to happen next, and can act at the moment it matters. Our vision is one system that understands the business and helps run it. Every business, regardless of size, should have that power. I'm proud of the team bringing this vision to life and honored by Goldman Sachs' recognition."

"We are pleased to recognize Tomas Gorny as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2026," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "As AI reshapes the global landscape, the leaders at Nextiva are proving that agility and vision can be the ultimate competitive advantages. They are not simply building a great enterprise; they are redefining what is possible in their industry."

In its 15th year, Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to successfully lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the AI-native operating system for all business conversations. It brings people and an AI workforce together across every channel, with shared memory and intelligence. One system that understands the business and helps run it.

Serving more than 100,000 businesses of every size, Nextiva is co-founded and led by CEO Tomas Gorny and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more at nextiva.com .

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about Nextiva, please contact Yaniv Masjedi at pr@nextiva.com .

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Michael Bruen at Michael.Bruen@gs.com .

SOURCE: Nextiva