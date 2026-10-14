Companies to explore local sustainment, training and technical support, with potential expansion into Europe and Latin America

AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alpha Unmanned Systems S.L. to explore collaboration supporting AV's JUMP 20 fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which features vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The announcement is being made in connection with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting Exposition in Washington.

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"A platform only delivers value when operators can keep it flying," said Shane Hastings, senior vice president and general manager of uncrewed systems at AV. "This agreement is about exploring how to bring training, maintenance and sustainment closer to JUMP 20 customers in Europe, beginning with opportunities in Spain."

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on JUMP 20 fielding, sustainment, training, maintenance and in-country and in-theater support, initially focused on Spain. The collaboration may expand to other markets in Europe and Latin America. The companies will also plan to evaluate integration of Alpha's UAV subsystem products, including its GCASE Ground Control Station, GTRACK tracking system and AIS module, into the JUMP 20 platform.

"This collaboration with AV is a significant step for Alpha, pairing our subsystem technologies and in-country support capabilities with the JUMP 20 platform," said Eric Freeman, CEO of Alpha Unmanned Systems. "Together, we intend to explore opportunities to strengthen local support for JUMP 20 in Spain, with the potential to support additional customers across Europe."

About Alpha Unmanned Systems

Alpha Unmanned Systems S.L. is a Madrid-based company that develops unmanned aircraft and related subsystems for defense and security applications. The company provides training, integration and support services.

For more information, visit www.alphaunmannedsystems.com.

About AV

AeroVironment ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities-built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, plans, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; supply chain stability, competitor activities; market growth; product development and/or manufacturing challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

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