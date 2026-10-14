eM Client, the European developer of the popular email and productivity application used by millions worldwide, today announced the release of eM Client 11, its most significant update yet. The new version introduces advanced AI capabilities, and major productivity improvements, strengthening its position as an independent alternative to Microsoft Outlook.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014945464/en/

eM Client 11 main window

AI Without Vendor Lock-In

eM Client 11 introduces a powerful AI Assistant that enables users to search, summarize, organize, and manage emails using natural language. Additional features include personalized AI writing, context-aware quick replies, automatic task and event detection, and AI-powered email rules.

Unlike traditional AI integrations, eM Client 11 supports Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), allowing organizations to connect compatible AI providers and models of their choice.

The release also introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, enabling external AI assistants and agents to securely interact with email data and supported application functions. This opens the door to AI workflows that connect email with other business tools.

A European Alternative Focused on Digital Sovereignty

Developed entirely in Europe, eM Client offers organizations greater independence from proprietary technology ecosystems.

Supporting open standards including IMAP, CalDAV, and CardDAV, as well as Microsoft Exchange (via EWS or MS Graph) and Google accounts, eM Client lets businesses and public-sector organizations choose their email infrastructure independently of their email client.

Organizations can replace Outlook while retaining Microsoft 365 and later migrate to alternative server infrastructure without requiring another client transition.

This flexibility makes eM Client particularly relevant as European governments and enterprises increasingly prioritize digital sovereignty, data ownership, privacy, and reduced vendor lock-in

"With eM Client 11, we're proving that modern productivity software doesn't have to come at the expense of independence," said Michal Bürger, CEO and Co-founder of eM Client. "Users should be free to choose their email infrastructure, AI providers, and where their data lives. Our goal is to deliver the productivity people expect from Outlook, with significantly greater flexibility and control."

Productivity and Enterprise Improvements

Beyond AI, eM Client 11 introduces a powerful Command Palette, message pinning, advanced email automation, redesigned interfaces, improved calendar features, and Matrix chat support.

Major architectural improvements include native ARM support, a modernized rendering engine, Microsoft Graph connectivity, and eM Sync for encrypted synchronization of application settings across devices.

Availability

eM Client 11 is available now for Windows and macOS, with licensing options for individuals, businesses, and organizations. It's also available as a mobile app on iOS and Android.

Learn more at https://www.emclient.com

About eM Client

eM Client is a Prague-based European software company developing email and productivity solutions used by millions worldwide. Its desktop application combines email, calendar, contacts, tasks, notes, and chat, emphasizing interoperability, privacy, and user choice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014945464/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Email: burger@emclient.com

Phone: +420 739 024 024