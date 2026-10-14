Lineal Acquires Forentec, Expanding Global Investigations and Cyber Capabilities

Acquisition establishes Lineal's presence in Switzerland and adds deep expertise in digital forensics, cyber security and open-source intelligence

KANSAS CITY, MO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal, a global provider of legal technology and services, today announced the acquisition of Forentec, a Switzerland-based provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, cyber security, and open-source intelligence (OSINT) services.

The acquisition strengthens Lineal's presence in Switzerland and expands the company's capabilities across digital investigations and cyber security. It will bring Forentec's cyber security, OSINT and digital forensics expertise to Lineal clients globally, while giving Forentec clients access to Lineal's broader eDiscovery, investigations, managed review, and AI capabilities.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered near Zurich, Forentec supports law firms, corporations, financial institutions, insurers, and public authorities across complex investigations, litigation, cyber incidents and other data-intensive matters. The company has grown from a digital forensics practice into a multidisciplinary team spanning eDiscovery, digital forensics, cyber security and OSINT. Its work includes the identification and preservation of digital evidence, eDiscovery and managed review, cyber incident response, and intelligence gathering and analysis from publicly available sources.

"Forentec gives Lineal something much more important than a new dot on the map. It gives us an exceptional team with deep expertise in areas that are increasingly connected to the problems our clients are already asking us to solve," said Major Baisden, CEO of Lineal. "Digital investigations do not fit neatly into one category. eDiscovery, forensics, cyber security and intelligence increasingly intersect, and adding Forentec expands our global discovery investigations offering."

Forentec founder and Managing Partner Lionel Bloch will remain with the business and join Lineal, helping expand the company's cyber security and OSINT capabilities globally, alongside Forentec's existing team.

"We built Forentec around technical expertise, discretion, and the ability to help clients when the stakes are high," said Lionel Bloch, Managing Partner of Forentec. "Joining Lineal allows us to preserve those strengths while giving our clients access to a much broader global organization, additional technology, and expanded eDiscovery and review capabilities. It also creates an opportunity to bring the expertise our team has developed in Switzerland to clients well beyond our home market."

The acquisition builds on Lineal's continued investment in Switzerland and the broader EMEA region, following the recent appointment of David Kern as General Manager, EMEA. Kern, who previously served as Global Head of Processing & Review Management for eDiscovery at UBS in Zurich, brings extensive experience leading complex investigations and global eDiscovery operations.

"Forentec's capabilities are highly complementary to Lineal's core eDiscovery, review and legal technology offering," said Kern. "Their expertise in digital forensics, cyber security and OSINT adds technical depth in areas that frequently arise before, during or alongside discovery work. With this acquisition, Lineal also establishes a meaningful presence in Switzerland, providing a stronger regional platform to support complex, data-driven matters across EMEA."

"Our clients are increasingly dealing with problems that cross borders, technologies and disciplines," Baisden added. "This acquisition is another step toward building the kind of global team that can meet those problems wherever they happen."

About Lineal

Lineal is an innovative eDiscovery and legal technology solutions company that empowers law firms and corporations with modern data management and review strategies. Established in 2009, Lineal specializes in comprehensive eDiscovery services, leveraging its proprietary technology suite, AmplifyAI to enhance efficiency and accuracy in handling large volumes of electronic data. With a global presence and a team of experienced professionals, Lineal is dedicated to delivering custom-tailored solutions that drive optimal legal outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit lineal.com

About Forentec

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dübendorf, Switzerland, Forentec provides Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, eDiscovery and Information Services (OSINT) to corporations, law firms, financial institutions and public authorities. Its experts combine investigative experience, technical expertise and specialized technology to support clients in protecting information, responding to cyber incidents and uncovering critical evidence in complex investigations.

Name: Kate Schilling Email: kschilling@lineal.com Job Title: Vice President Marketing