Yacht Club de Monaco: Virginie Hériot Trophy: The Virginie Hériot Trophy kicks off on RS21s

MONACO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a change of sports boat for the Virginie Hériot Trophy, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with FxPro and North Sails. From 16-18 October, 23 all-female crews are expected in Monaco for an edition contested for the first time on RS21s. Last year it was held on J/70s, this year sees another one design enter the arena, with teams sharing the boats provided by the organisers as before.

Once again the line-up is very international. The United States is sending teams from the Manhattan Yacht Club, the Indian Harbor Yacht Club and the New York Yacht Club. The UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Italy and France will also be represented. Monaco is fielding three teams, including Pink Wave, a collective of female YCM members passionate about racing.

Royal Thames Yacht Club returns to defend its title

It is hard to look beyond the British team. In March 2025, the Royal Thames Yacht Club was quick out of the blocks to take the lead and win all three races on the opening day. The Lausanne Sailing Club finished 2nd ahead of the German team on Boddensprotten from the Regatta Verein Greifswald.

This time the playing field has been levelled with a new sports boat to master, identical for all the teams and provided by the organisation. Getting to grips with the RS21 could prove decisive from the first races. For the Monegasque entrants, the challenge will be to capitalise on the benefits of being on home turf. The Pink Wave crews may know the bay well but face a line-up that includes several equally experienced teams when it comes to international events.

In the wake of Virginie Hériot

Behind the competition is the name of a true pioneer. For Virginie Hériot, nicknamed Madame de la Mer, racing was central to her life. In 1928 in Amsterdam she and the French crew on Aile VI won the Olympic Gold Medal in the 8 Metre class. A year later, the same yacht won the Coupe de France beating the English. Nearly a century later there is a delightful twist to the story as here in Monaco the Brits from the Royal Thames Yacht Club return to defend their title.

Renamed the Virginie Hériot Trophy in 2025, after two editions as 'Women Leading & Sailing', the event again pays tribute to this legend on the water. The first warning signal is scheduled for 1.00pm on Friday 16 October. On Saturday and Sunday racing starts at 11.00am. It remains to be seen which of the contestants, the Royal Thames team or their 22 rivals, will master the RS21 first.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841586cf-ca52-48be-8d05-47bd4e1a75a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb62706-a140-44bc-a43c-be5ba4acc16a