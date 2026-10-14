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WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FS
Stuttgart
14.10.26 | 18:02
3,830 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8503,87018:29
4,0154,05018:29
Actusnews Wire
14.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
50 Leser
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KALRAY AND OPENCHIP SIGN A 12-MONTH EXTENSION OF THEIR PARTNERSHIP

Grenoble, October 14, 2026 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a technology company specializing in semiconductors and high-performance data processing for artificial intelligence, announces the signing of the extension of its technological partnership with OPENCHIP & SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES S.L. ("Openchip") to continue their collaboration on the development of acceleration technologies for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

This extension builds on the strategic partnership launched in 2025[1] and confirms both companies commitment to continuing their collaboration, leveraging their complementary expertise and advancing cutting-edge European technologies.

Under this agreement, of approximately €5 million over the next 12 months, Kalray will continue to contribute its expertise to the development of Openchip's next-generation accelerator chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

This contract demonstrates Kalray's ability to monetize its IP and expertise through long-term partnerships, while addressing the needs of a rapidly growing AI infrastructure market. Kalray intends to continue leveraging its offering and expertise in this market and is actively working to replicate this model with other customers .

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a technology company specializing in semiconductors and high-performance computing for artificial intelligence.

Drawing on more than fifteen years of expertise in parallel computing architectures, as well as in the design of processors and complex high-performance computing systems, Kalray is a leading European technology player in technologies that are now at the heart of artificial intelligence infrastructures.

Kalray develops and licenses critical hardware and software technologies for new generations of semiconductors intended for AI infrastructure and, more broadly, for applications requiring the processing of massive volumes of data. These technologies enable, in particular, the efficient processing, movement, and orchestration of data between different computing resources and constitute essential building blocks of high-performance computing and AI architectures that optimize performance, energy consumption, and security.

Kalray's business model is based on monetizing its technologies through hardware and software IP licenses, combined with specific development projects funded by its customers. Kalray thus supports its customers from the definition of complex architectures through to their integration into new generations of semiconductors, combining its proprietary technologies, systems expertise, and know-how in silicon and complete system design. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the Company regarding its objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the 2025 Management Board Report, published on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be realized due to these factors or other risk factors and uncertainties that are unknown or that the Company does not currently consider material or specific.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Tel. +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 72		PRESS CONTACTS

Ellyn Kalifa
communication@kalrayinc.com
Phone: +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone: +33 6 19 37 55 31

[1] See press releases as of May 22,2025 and July 10,2025

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