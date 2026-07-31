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WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FS
Stuttgart
31.07.26 | 20:31
6,900 Euro
-5,99 % -0,440
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9607,43020:55
6,9607,06020:54
Actusnews Wire
31.07.2026 19:53 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OPENCHIP SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGIES BECOMES A SHAREHOLDER OF KALRAY

Grenoble, July 31, 2026 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions dedicated to the intensive processing of data from Cloud to Edge, announces that it has today received the full exercise price from OpenChip Software & Technologies ("OpenChip") in respect of all the share subscription warrants ("Warrants") held by OpenChip. The receipt of such payment constitutes the full exercise of the Warrants and will result in the issuance of 2,881,577 new Kalray shares.

As announced in Kalray's previous press release dated July 16, 2026, upon the signing of their strategic agreement on May 22, 2025[1], Kalray and OpenChip agreed to the issuance, for the benefit of OpenChip, of share subscription warrants (the "Warrants"), exercisable until July 31, 2026, entitling OpenChip to subscribe for 2,881,577 Kalray shares, representing approximately 15% of Kalray's share capital on a fully diluted basis (as of June 30, 2026).

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company and a leader in a new generation of processors designed for applications handling massive data flows, particularly through artificial intelligence. At the forefront of innovation, Kalray's teams have developed a unique technology, along with associated solutions, enabling its customers to build increasingly intelligent, high-performance, and energy-efficient solutions.

Thanks to their patented "manycore" architecture, Kalray's MPPA intelligent processors (known as DPUs) are capable of managing multiple data streams in parallel-without bottlenecks-enabling applications that process massive amounts of data to be smarter, more efficient, and more energy-efficient, complementing traditional approaches (CPUs and GPUs). Kalray's offering includes hardware and software acceleration solutions, licenses for the intellectual property modules required to design DPUs, as well as a co-development-or design-on-demand-service for processors and acceleration solutions optimized for specific applications in high-growth sectors such as data centers, AI Gigafactories, telecoms, aerospace, defense, and many others. www.kalrayinc.com

ABOUT OPENCHIP & SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES S.L

Openchip is a European systems company founded by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and GTD Software Engineering to develop a unique portfolio of RISC-V-based accelerators, infrastructure hardware and full-stack software for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Headquartered in Barcelona, with a growing presence across Europe, Openchip unites top silicon and software engineering talent with a strong focus on AI. Its end-to-end optimized products advance digital sovereignty and deliver top-tier performance for Europe's most critical computing needs. For more information, visit https://openchip.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the Company regarding its objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the 2025 Management Board Report, which is available on the Company's website. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not be realized due to these factors or other risk factors and uncertainties that are unknown or that the Company does not currently consider material or specific.

CONTACTS INVESTISSEURS

Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Tel. +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Tel. + 33 1 53 67 36 72		CONTACTS PRESSE

Ellyn Kalifa
communication@kalrayinc.com
Tel. +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Tel. +33 6 19 37 55 31

[1] See PR of May, 22, 2025

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99668-cp_kalray_exercice-bsa_juillet26_eng.pdf

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